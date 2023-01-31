ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

Delaware settles for a split decision in lawsuit over the state’s judicial balance provisions

The long-running legal battle over how Delaware picks judges for some of its courts appears to be over. After five years and two separate cases, the tussle over the state’s judicial balance provisions involving Wilmington lawyer James Adams and Gov. John Carney ends with a consent decree where the Carney Administration concedes part of Delaware’s rules for filling seats on its top-three courts is unconstitutional.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC signs agreement with Department of Agriculture to cooperate on wetland preservation

DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

The Green – February 3, 2023

The Super Bowl is the single biggest sports betting event each year – and with the Eagles in it this year, plenty of people locally may be interested in putting their money where their mouth is. But even though Delaware had sports betting before most other states, placing wagers...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Examining the state of sports betting in Delaware

The Super Bowl is the single biggest sports betting event each year – and with the Eagles in it this year, plenty of people locally may be interested in putting their money where their mouth is. But even though Delaware had sports betting before most other states, placing wagers...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution

The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy