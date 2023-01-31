DNREC and Delaware’s Department of Agriculture formalize a partnership this week to map, collect data on and collaborate to preserve wetlands across the state. The two agencies have worked together on wetland conservation and restoration efforts for well over a decade, but DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says he and his counterparts at the Department of Agriculture are putting this partnership in writing to ensure it continues through future administrations.

