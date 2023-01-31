ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment

 2 days ago
KTVL

Commercial Structure Fire in the Illinois Valley

Josephine County, ORE. — On Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. the Illinois Valley Fire District received a report of a suspicious open burn behind the old Radio Shack Building. First units upgraded the incident to a Commercial Structure Fire. After suppression efforts were underway, a Second Alarm was initiated with...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED BY POLICE K9

A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for warrants after being located by a police K9 Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a deputy observed a man in the 100 block of Carte Lane in the Myrtle Creek area as he took off running and retreated into a residence. Between one and two hours later, the homeowner called and said the suspect was still in the residence and was refusing to leave.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kpic

Douglas County Commissioner Boice testifies on Oregon House Bill 2253

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Recently, Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was selected to testify before the Oregon State Legislature’s House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources, and Water regarding House Bill 2253: “Relating to Farm Use Land Used for Illegal Growing of Crops; Prescribing an Effective Date,” the County said in a news release.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
GRANTS PASS, OR
ijpr.org

Community groups to discuss Rogue River Basin water issues Saturday in Medford

The Water Action Community event is being organized by the Cave Junction-based Water League and volunteer group Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance. The event will cover themes including water rights and water law; equity between domestic, industrial and commercial water users; indigenous perspectives about water; and legal principles like the Public Trust Doctrine and Rights of Nature.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT

A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Common Block Brewing Company to Expand into Former Creamery Building

Klamath Falls, OR (January 30th, 2023) – Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to be fully operational by this summer. Common Block Brewing Company is an indoor outdoor restaurant and brewery located in ‘The Commons’ of downtown Medford. The family friendly brewpub serves lunch, dinner, appetizers, dessert, and brews, with a focus on having each of their locations be a gathering place which centers around building community, sharing ideas, crafting good beer, and enjoying fresh food. Additionally, their locations are popularly recognized for being a frequent destination where a wide variety of community events are held.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
ROSEBURG, OR

