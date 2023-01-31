It’s a day to celebrate for women in sports. On a court of three referees, there was one female. At the score table, the few women get lost among the sea of men. Yet on the court, there are 10 women who leave little girls dreaming they could one day play on the Eddie Sutton Court. You see the camera women and the Cowgirl bench full of women with a purpose. Then standing out along the row of Cowgirls, you find Coach Hoyt leading the team in custom cursive Cowgirl kicks.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO