Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocolly.com
For Pete's Sake manager: Stillwater local brightens community
Sharon Sample has lived in Stillwater for 60 years and has worked at For Pete’s Sake, an Oklahoma State University-themed store, for 25 years. The owner of the store invited Sample to come work when she didn’t have a job. It was meant to be a smaller gig, but Sample fell in love with the store and the people. She works seven days a week and enjoys every second of it, saying it is the perfect job for her.
ocolly.com
Cowgirls' fresh roster has sights set on national championship
For the Cowgirls, getting to Oklahoma City starts with trips to Braum’s. And a frenzied run to the top of Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU has done some unique things to integrate its 14 new players into the Cowgirl system. Star pitcher Kelly Maxwell coordinates times when the pitchers can get dinner. A team-wide scavenger hunt, which coach Kenny Gajewski masterminded, pitted teams of Cowgirls against each other in a winding trip around campus.
ocolly.com
Cowgirl basketball celebrate National Women in Sports day
It’s a day to celebrate for women in sports. On a court of three referees, there was one female. At the score table, the few women get lost among the sea of men. Yet on the court, there are 10 women who leave little girls dreaming they could one day play on the Eddie Sutton Court. You see the camera women and the Cowgirl bench full of women with a purpose. Then standing out along the row of Cowgirls, you find Coach Hoyt leading the team in custom cursive Cowgirl kicks.
ocolly.com
Q&A: OSU great Dieringer talks Michigan, Bout at Ballpark
A Cowboy great will stand in the opposite corner on Friday. Alex Dieringer, a four-year starter for Oklahoma State (2012-16) won three national championships. He claimed the 2016 Hodge Trophy, college wrestling’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Dieringer recently became Michigan’s recruiting and video coordinator. No. 11 OSU battles...
ocolly.com
Cliff Keen, from OSU roots to Michigan legend
Cliff Keen sauntered through the halls of Michigan's Crisler Center and admired the men he led. Tom Keen, Cliff’s grandson, followed. A wrestling coach, proud of his 45-year tenure as a Wolverine, Cliff gazed at plaques of his former teams. He pointed toward each plaque and lectured Tom, emphasizing...
ocolly.com
Know the opponent: OSU vs No. 6 Michigan
The Cowboys will be looking for better results this year in Arlington. Series History: Oklahoma State leads the series with the Wolverines, 6-0, with the last dual coming more than 19 years ago. Projected Lineup:. 125: Zach Blankenship or Reece Witcraft (OSU) vs. No. 20 Jack Medley (Michigan) 133: No....
ocolly.com
Perkins Road construction not an issue for medical emergency first responders
Construction on Perkins Road may be a nuisance, but during a medical emergency it is not a hindrance to first responders. The construction started in December 2021 and created an inconvenience for Stillwater residents. Despite the increased traffic, firefighters and emergency medical technicians report they have been nearly unaffected in their response times and arrivals.
Comments / 0