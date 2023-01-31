Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Related
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather fallout
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 3. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Following power outages and impassable roads, Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 3. EISD announced several campuses are without power and are currently under a water boil notice. There is not an estimate...
Dripping Springs ISD closes school Feb. 3; after-school events to be held on case-by-case basis
Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3 due to significant debris and power outages on campuses. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3. The district announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that school operations would resume as normal on Feb. 3, but have...
Austin, Travis County lay out plans for storm cleanup, eye emergency declaration as thousands remain without power
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At a press conference Feb. 3, city of Austin and Travis County leaders began outlining plans for cleanup from the winter storm, as Austin Energy continues work to restore energy to customers without power. “We are...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs cancel classes Feb. 2 due to power outages, impassable roads
Eanes ISD and Lake Travis ISD will remain closed Feb. 2. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs announced their campuses will remain closed Feb. 2 due to the winter weather. Both districts reported significant power outages in the areas and impassable roads due to ice and fallen trees....
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm
As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running
Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
All Round Rock roads reopened following weather-driven closures
Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock have reopened as of 9:50 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock have reopened as of 9:50 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. With...
Several western Travis County residents struggling to get water under boil notices
Updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The winter storm has left many residents in western Travis County without water. Here are the latest updates from some of the local utilities in Lake Travis-Westlake. To find your utility provider, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Water District Map viewer. Additional updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account.
Dripping Springs ISD classes canceled Feb. 2, after-school activities, meetings to resume
Dripping Springs ISD canceled school for Feb. 2, with after-school activities to resume that day and school to resume Feb. 3. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD has made the decision to cancel school for Feb. 2 as temperatures in the morning and early afternoon are expected to remain low.
New Braunfels ISD to monitor weather conditions for school opening on Feb. 2
New Braunfels ISD staff will drive roadways in the early morning of Feb. 2 to determine if roads can be traveled safely. (Community Impact Staff) New Braunfels ISD has announced the district is continuing to monitor local weather conditions to ensure schools can reopen Feb. 2. The National Weather Service...
Georgetown ISD remains closed on Feb. 2 due to inclement weather
Georgetown ISD cancels school for feb 2 due to inclement weather, according to a press release. (Joe Warner/Community Impact). After discussions with Williamson County and the National Weather Services, Georgetown ISD has canceled classes for Feb 2, according to a press release. While road conditions are expected to improve around...
Austin Energy: 1,700 power outages still affect 68,000 customers, some on day 5 without electricity
Austin Energy crews inspecting a neighborhood in North Austin. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Austin leaders said work is ongoing to fix the power outages throughout the city, but there is still no estimate for when all customers will regain power. The news came during a 3 p.m. press conference on Feb....
Round Rock Police Department reopens some closed streets, extends closures for others
The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued closure of several streets as inclement weather and ice accumulation continue to pose a risk to drivers as of 10:25 a.m. Feb. 2. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued...
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3
Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
Comal County offering free brush drop off
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
Round Rock to provide free tree limb, brush disposal following winter storm
After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities for tree limbs and brush are being made available to residents. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 1