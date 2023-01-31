ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm

As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running

Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Several western Travis County residents struggling to get water under boil notices

Updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The winter storm has left many residents in western Travis County without water. Here are the latest updates from some of the local utilities in Lake Travis-Westlake. To find your utility provider, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Water District Map viewer. Additional updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs to remain closed Feb. 3

Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Pflugerville and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages cause by winter weather. Announcements from both districts state that although hazardous weather...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County offering free brush drop off

The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

