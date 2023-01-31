ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KTSM

NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation”  in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YAHOO!

Shootings less than 6 months apart leave 5 members of local family dead

A Cincinnati-area family has been struck with tragedy twice in less than a year after two separate shootings claimed the lives of a mother, father and three of their children. On Friday morning, Cincinnati police found Darlene Flores, 38; Eric Johnson Jr., 19; and Rodrigo Johnson, 16, dead in what authorities described as an apparent double-homicide and a suicide.
CINCINNATI, OH
KRQE News 13

Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOKI FOX 23

ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted

OKLA. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities. “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
searchlightnm.org

Turmoil at PED: Deputy cabinet secretary resigns after only eight days

Just eight days after Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin ascended to one of the highest posts at New Mexico’s Public Education Department, the former lawyer and partner at Cuddy & McCarthy is already stepping down. The resignation of the deputy cabinet secretary comes in the wake of Cabinet Secretary Kurt Steinhaus’ retirement...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

California murder suspect found in Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
LOVINGTON, NM
YAHOO!

Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded

Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Courthouse News Service

New Mexico judge censured

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court approved the discipline of Mary Rosner, a judge who declined to recuse herself from a family custody hearing that had been reported in the Las Cruces Sun-News due to a controversy over an allegedly unqualified court-appointed parenting coordinator. Rosner could not have remained impartial because she believed the lawyer of the father in the case had been used as a source in the article.
NEW MEXICO STATE
YAHOO!

Who's who on the Alex Murdaugh trial witness list? What we know about people testifying

With more than 250 potential witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, keeping track of who is who and their role in this saga can be tough. The parade of witnesses that have already taken the stand and could potentially take it range from investigators with different South Carolina police departments to Alex Murdaugh's still-living son, Buster. Testimony from those witnesses was on hold Friday morning as Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments and debated whether to allow evidence of the former South Carolina attorney's alleged financial crimes and other "bad acts" as motive in the deaths of Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

