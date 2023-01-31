Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
fox26houston.com
Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Click2Houston.com
Man with ties to Houston, several other cities wanted by FBI after multiple explosive devices found in his Arkansas home, officials say
HOUSTON – A man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought by authorities after multiple explosive devices were found inside his residence, according to FBI Houston. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and New...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
cw39.com
Teen suspects identified in officer-involved shooting near Wisdom High School
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three teenagers have been identified after being arrested and charged with the officer-involved shooting that led to one of the suspects to be arrested at a high school in southwest Houston on Thursday afternoon, resulting in a lockdown of the campus. Houston police said that the...
Click2Houston.com
9 people from the Houston area arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Department of Justice say nine people have been arrested after allegedly distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to the DOJ, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged with illegally...
HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston
HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
dailyplanetdc.com
Nine arrested in Texas for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills
Nine Texas individuals were arrested this week in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
fox26houston.com
Man found shot dead inside vehicle at his home days after he was reported missing
HOUSTON - Houston police report a missing man in a deadly shooting has been found dead. According to officials, James Gerald Martin III, 37, was found dead on Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds. This comes after another man, now identified as 35-year-old Dana Ryssdal was found fatally shot in Martin's residence in the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard on Jan. 27 around 8:30 a.m.
Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
Houston mom preparing civil lawsuit against city, police after son's in-custody death ruled homicide
"I think they killed him." The 19-year-old died back in 2021 while restrained by officers, a moment captured on bodycam, but a police union chief said the officers involved were cleared.
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station
Authorities need your help looking for these two suspects accused of killing and robbing a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
KHOU
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Houston school after police shooting
The school went on lockdown for a few hours after officials were notified that the suspect was inside the school. HISD's police chief said the suspect is a student.
Comments / 2