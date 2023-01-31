ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
HOUSTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
HOUSTON, TX
dailyplanetdc.com

Nine arrested in Texas for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills

Nine Texas individuals were arrested this week in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot dead inside vehicle at his home days after he was reported missing

HOUSTON - Houston police report a missing man in a deadly shooting has been found dead. According to officials, James Gerald Martin III, 37, was found dead on Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds. This comes after another man, now identified as 35-year-old Dana Ryssdal was found fatally shot in Martin's residence in the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard on Jan. 27 around 8:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…

