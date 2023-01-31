Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio Deflated After Learning Trump Let a Chinese Spy Balloon Fly Over the U.S. 3 Times (Video)
Marco Rubio’s “Biden doesn’t know what he’s doing” balloon of hot air got popped Sunday when “This Week” host Jonathan Karl told him that former President Donald Trump let a Chinese spy balloon fly over the U.S. three times during his administration and did nothing.
The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.
F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted photos that show his dad as an angry, orange baby balloon and said it would be 'funny' if it was flown over Beijing in retaliation for the Chinese spy balloon
Donald Trump Jr. reposted photos showing his father as a bare-chested baby blimp, adding that he thought flying it over Beijing would be "funny."
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Big Cat Country
NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’
No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
