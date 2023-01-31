ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers Coach Brian Flores' Interview Carousel Has Another Emerging Suitor

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin was thrilled to somehow get Brian Flores on his 2022 coaching staff. A simple phone call for advice turned into an opportunity in Pittsburgh for Flores. While the defensive coordinator role had already been taken by Teryl Austin, the Steelers wanted the former Miami Dolphins head coach on their staff in some form. That's when he was hired to be their linebackers coach for the 2022 campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?

It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings

It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly $50M off in contract talks

Perhaps the biggest offseason storyline in Pittsburgh has been the saga involving center fielder Bryan Reynolds. The All-Star outfielder requested a trade after extension talks between his camp and the Bucs fizzled out in December. Reports suggested the Pirates had offered more than the $70M they guaranteed Ke’Bryan Hayes but the specific numbers under discussion had been unclear.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy