Donald Trump Promises 2024 Will Be a 'Monster'
The former president is optimistic about his party and his own chances in 2024, while the GOP still remains without a House speaker.
Pence aides didn't started packing up files until after January 6 because of Trump election denial
Mike Pence's team didn't start packing up his documents until after January 6, due to Donald Trump's insistence everyone act like they were staying for a second term.
Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public. Most Read from Bloomberg. In a lawsuit filed Monday against Woodward, Simon...
Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden, in Virginia, speaks on the economy. ... NBC’s Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Abigail Williams explain the administration’s reversal on sending U.S. tanks to Ukraine. ... Donald Trump gets his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. ... Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he’s running for re-election, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports. ... And meet 2022’s leading vote-getter (who just happened to lose his race).
Trump says he’s ‘more angry’ and ‘more committed’ to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus
CNN — Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s “more committed” to winning back the White House than ever before as he hit the campaign trail for the first time since announcing a third presidential bid in November. Appearing in New Hampshire before a second stop...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Trump’s Worst Fear Is Coming True: He’s Being Ignored
Even some of his biggest supporters in Congress are rebuffing his call to back Kevin McCarthy for speaker.
Awkward Silence After MSNBC Anchor Interrupts Reporter Who Said 'Pro-Life'
Andrea Mitchell told Garrett Haake the term was "not an accurate description." Haake said he was just quoting a GOP lawmaker who'd used it to describe herself.
Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’
Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden. Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
‘The View’ is the biggest source of misinformation in America
Barbara Walters died last week at 93, but the legendary journalist’s legacy lives on: “The View,” the daytime-TV talker she created in 1997, is the most-watched — and most-talked-about — show in its genre. Some legacy, though: What Walters envisioned as “women of different generations, backgrounds and views” discussing “the topics of the day, mixing humor with intelligent debate,” devolved after she departed as co-host in 2014 into a four-against-one daily catfight with few laughs and even fewer smarts. The New York Times calls it “the most important political TV show in America.” If so, America is in trouble — because “The...
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
