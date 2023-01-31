Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Related
Ochsner Health opens super clinic Tuesday
Health care giant Ochsner will debut their newest clinic at the redeveloped Clearview Mall in Metairie on Tuesday. The event will be attended by Jefferson Parish officials and others for a ribbon cutting of the project.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Zulu's original clubhouse was downtown on Perdido Street downtown
A plaque on the Holiday Inn on Loyola Avenue details the history of jazz in the downtown area and says the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club was also nearby. I know Zulu has been on Broad Street for many years. When was it located downtown?. The Zulu Social Aid...
NOLA.com
New Orleans housing market cools after two years of frenzy; here's what's causing the changes
When Roxanna Campos and her husband put their 40-year-old Bucktown house on the market in January, they thought the three-bedroom brick Ranch would be a quick sell. She had reason to be optimistic. As a local real estate agent, Campos had a front-row seat to the bidding wars and buying frenzy that pushed up home prices across the metro area by more than 25%, on average, since 2019.
Jefferson Parish residents should expect a lot of digging and road work – here’s why
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng appeared on WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week to discuss a massive roadwork undertaking.
NOLA.com
New Orleans schools could be missing out on millions in Medicaid reimbursements
New Orleans schools could be leaving millions of dollars in Medicaid funding on the table every year — money that could be used to reimburse schools for school-based mental health services. How much, exactly? The city wants to find out. The New Orleans City Council on Thursday unanimously adopted...
NOLA.com
Personnel moves at Windsor Court, Flanagan Partners, Gambel
Joe Eagan has been named general manager of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries. Eagan will manage daily operations of the funeral home and 127-acre cemetery grounds, overseeing a staff of about 100 employees. He previously served as general manager for four Dignity Memorial funeral homes in the Greater...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras
It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Chamber bestows community awards
The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce presented several awards and installed officers for the year at a luncheon held at The Greystone near Mandeville on Jan. 25. More than 200 members and guests attended. The Rev. Stephen Holzhalb III was honored with the 2022 Community Leadership Award recognizing his role...
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
WDSU
New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board former employees fixed bills for family, themselves, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — With millions of dollars in the red, an investigation is underway to see if some people are getting around high, unpaid, Sewerage and Water Board bills in the city of New Orleans. According to Sewerage and Water Board data WDSU Investigates obtained, more than $133 million...
NOLA.com
Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead
It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
NOLA.com
After three years of crises, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng wants to 'play offense'
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng has served in elected office for more than decade, though she admits that sometimes, she still feels naïve about the political maneuverings happening around her. “I’m really not a political animal,” she said, sitting at a conference table in her Elmwood office. “I...
NOLA.com
Photos: Did you make it into our gallery of the Krewe of Little Rascals parade in Metairie?
The Krewe of Little Rascals rolls along Veterans Blvd. in Metairie Sunday Feb. 5, 20023. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is America's longest-running Mardi Gras krewe for children. Named after the famous group of kids from TV and film, the krewe patterns itself after adult Carnival clubs in the city with a pre-Mardi-Gras ball and parade. The 225 children riders rode on 17 floats. (Staff Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston sounds alarm after three apparent overdose deaths in 24 hours
In a 24-hour period that began Saturday evening, three St. Tammany men died from apparent overdose deaths, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston. The dead include a 34-year old from Pearl River, a 37-year old from Slidell and a 39-year old from Bush, Preston said. Autopsies will begin...
fox8live.com
Mayor’s office responds after Zurik investigation showed her security on clock while nowhere near her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office responds after a Lee Zurik investigation showed members of her security team were on the clock while they were nowhere near the mayor, sometimes not even in the same state. Lee’s latest “Outside the Office Investigation” found on Monday, Aug. 22,...
City Council: Dump trash, lose car
Illegal dumping is no stranger to New Orleans neighborhoods. But the city has had enough and one city council member, Oliver Thomas, in his districts of New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward.
NOLA.com
Kids will get to solve Carnival clues in Harvey library escape room
The Children’s Department at the West Bank Regional Library will host a Mardi Gras-themed escape room from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the meeting room of the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. An escape room is an interactive...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany teachers, staff will have access to Narcan to help prevent student overdose
An unexpected emergency room visit in the middle of the school day rattled Dale Blanchard’s family. Blanchard’s son kept drifting in and out of consciousness at the hospital, unable to walk, and could barely talk or hold his head up. The 15-year-old later reported that he had used...
NOLA.com
Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says
New Orleans police officers responding to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Closer Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Police later said the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the...
Comments / 3