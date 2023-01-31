ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Ochsner Health opens super clinic Tuesday

Health care giant Ochsner will debut their newest clinic at the redeveloped Clearview Mall in Metairie on Tuesday. The event will be attended by Jefferson Parish officials and others for a ribbon cutting of the project.
New Orleans housing market cools after two years of frenzy; here's what's causing the changes

When Roxanna Campos and her husband put their 40-year-old Bucktown house on the market in January, they thought the three-bedroom brick Ranch would be a quick sell. She had reason to be optimistic. As a local real estate agent, Campos had a front-row seat to the bidding wars and buying frenzy that pushed up home prices across the metro area by more than 25%, on average, since 2019.
Personnel moves at Windsor Court, Flanagan Partners, Gambel

Joe Eagan has been named general manager of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home & Cemeteries. Eagan will manage daily operations of the funeral home and 127-acre cemetery grounds, overseeing a staff of about 100 employees. He previously served as general manager for four Dignity Memorial funeral homes in the Greater...
St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras

It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
St. Tammany Chamber bestows community awards

The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce presented several awards and installed officers for the year at a luncheon held at The Greystone near Mandeville on Jan. 25. More than 200 members and guests attended. The Rev. Stephen Holzhalb III was honored with the 2022 Community Leadership Award recognizing his role...
Photos: Did you make it into our gallery of the Krewe of Little Rascals parade in Metairie?

The Krewe of Little Rascals rolls along Veterans Blvd. in Metairie Sunday Feb. 5, 20023. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is America's longest-running Mardi Gras krewe for children. Named after the famous group of kids from TV and film, the krewe patterns itself after adult Carnival clubs in the city with a pre-Mardi-Gras ball and parade. The 225 children riders rode on 17 floats. (Staff Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
Kids will get to solve Carnival clues in Harvey library escape room

The Children’s Department at the West Bank Regional Library will host a Mardi Gras-themed escape room from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the meeting room of the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. An escape room is an interactive...
Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says

New Orleans police officers responding to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Closer Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Police later said the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the...

