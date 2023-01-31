ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Wintry Mix Tonight, Above Average Warmth Likely This Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Warmer air to end off the weekend will stick around for much of this week, although a wintry mix tonight and into early Monday morning is likely. Temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of the day Sunday, but the sun will...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Cold Air Recedes, Above Average Temperatures Ahead

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Arctic air will make its way out of the area over the next couple days, leading to well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week. We’ll remain dry for the remainder of Saturday. Temperatures will still be below average today, but...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Arctic Cold Remains Through Early Saturday

JAMESTOWN – A blast of arctic air will continue to hold steady across the region through early Saturday. Temperatures will then moderate back to above average through the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service continues with a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 AM Saturday for the...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Project NePTWNE Aims to Improve Lake Erie Water Quality

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The old Union Fish Co. building in Wolverine Park Marina will soon take on new life. Gannon University is seeking $1.5 million from Erie County, to transform the old building into the Great. Lakes Research and Education Center. The facility will be used...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Reg Lenna Celebrates 100 Years

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is celebrating a big milestone: 100 years of operation. Sunday, February 5th marks the centennial kickoff at the Reg Lenna, formally the Palace theater in Jamestown. The public is invited to attend festivities, beginning at 2...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Flasher Strikes Again

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man convicted of public lewdness is accused of exposing himself in public yet again. Around 2 p.m. Saturday officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded for a public lewdness and shoplifting call at an unidentified business on the city’s southside.
JAMESTOWN, NY

