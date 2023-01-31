Ex-Arsenal ace Hector Bellerin looks glum as he arrives in Lisbon to complete transfer away from boyhood club Barcelona

BARCELONA star Hector Bellerin looked glum as he arrived to complete his move to Sporting Lisbon.

The ex-Arsenal right-back joined the Portugal giants as a replacement for Pedro Porro, who signed for Tottenham on deadline day.

Hector Bellerin will join Sporting Lisbon on loan from Barcelona Credit: Getty

But Bellerin didn't look happy when he arrived in Lisbon

Bellerin returned to Barcelona last summer, but he's been restricted to seven appearances and just ONE La Liga start.

And with less than six months left on his Nou Camp contract, he's on the move once again.

The 27-year-old was pictured in Lisbon airport on his way to sign.

But he didn't exactly look thrilled about the move.

And fans have been loving his hilarious reaction on social media upon his arrival in Lisbon.

One said: "Looks like a hitchhiker."

Another said: "Seems lost."

A fourth said: "He looks thrilled."

BETTING SPECIAL - BEST OFFERS FOR EXISTING CUSTOMERS

Sporting become Bellerin's third club in the space after 18 months after he spent the 2021-2022 season on loan at Real Betis before re-signing for Barcelona on 1 September.

His stints in Spain came after he spent 10 years at Arsenal before his contract was terminated.