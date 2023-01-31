ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing pairs with coffee quite like that of a flaky, warm, croissant. The Parisian delicacy often dipped in coffee and chocolate can be served in many different ways. Some bakeries make their croissants with jams and cremes in the middle, while others cut them in half and fill them with a plethora of meats, cheeses, sauces, and more! Despite the make-up of this meal being so versatile, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that undeniably serves it better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best croissant in Minnesota can be found at Trung Nam French Bakery in St. Paul.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best croissant in all of Minnesota :

"Trung Nam's croissants are fresh, flaky, and full of flavor. Available in a wide variety, including apple, butter, cinnamon, coconut, and raisin, these pastries are top tier. "Best croissants in America," one Yelp reviewer exclaims, "They're really amazing. Just make sure you get up and there early enough before they run out." Long story short—this might be the best $3 you may ever spend."

For more information regarding the best croissant in every state visit eatthisnotthat.com .

Minneapolis, MN
