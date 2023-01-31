Read full article on original website
Two men injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
Blunt-force trauma killing of three-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago. Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus Division […]
One hospitalized after being shot by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot by a Columbus police officer on the southeast side of the city Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Stanley and Wilson avenues. Columbus police said the shooting happened after officers conducted a traffic stop, […]
Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot is scheduled to be in court Monday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Monday afternoon in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Perry is accused of shooting Amara […]
Columbus police vehicle, second car hit by wrong-way driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police cruiser and a second car were hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Saturday night. Police said a 2002 Hyundai Elantra with two people inside was driving south on I-71 near the overpass over Cooke Road at approximately 10:47 p.m., with the cruiser and […]
Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
Two men dead in south Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Community leaders hope to work with Columbus police gang unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus community leaders are reacting to the city’s police announcement to start a new gang enforcement unit, saying they’re hopeful it will be successful but remain cautiously optimistic. “Gang violence has literally traumatized the entire community, there is no doubt about it,” said Zerqa Abid, the executive director of MY Project […]
Second suspect arrested in Bucks Platinum shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus night club which resulted in one death and four others injured. Jermaine Westbrook was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation that turned fatal […]
Overnight Weather Forecast 02-05-2023
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: February 4, 2023
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Licking County warming center open Friday night
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announced the opening of a warming center for anyone seeking a place to get out of the cold tonight in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Licking County will be open as a warming center due to falling […]
No winner for Saturday Powerball, jackpot grows to $747 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After 33 drawings with no big winner, the Powerball jackpot continues approaching the $1 billion mark. Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $700 million (with a $375.7 million cash option). While that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks […]
Ground breaks at Zora’s House’s new community space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ground has officially broken on a new location for Ohio’s only co-working space and leadership incubator for women of color. Zora’s House will occupy a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park. The community gathering place for women of color has been […]
