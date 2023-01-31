Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer
An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kjan.com
Gov. Reynolds appoints Patrick McAvan as District Associate Judge
DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds today (Friday) announced her appointment of Patrick McAvan as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 8A. McAvan, of Fairfield, Iowa, currently serves as an Assistant Jefferson County Attorney. He received his undergraduate degree from Loras College and his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Teresa Lynn McCoy
Teresa Lynn McCoy, age 66, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by her family. Teresa was born on February 25, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Martha (McCoy) Brown. Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Dublin High School in Dublin, Ohio where she grew up. Her most rewarding place of employment was with Heartland Ministries from 2006-2013 where she lived and served. Teresa was known for her amazing work ethic, her contagious laugh, and how she touched so many lives. She loved to go to church and participate in all of the ministry activities. Teresa had a glow about her; the glow of Jesus flowing through her which was evident in her passion to help others find their way.
Comments / 0