Teresa Lynn McCoy, age 66, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by her family. Teresa was born on February 25, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Martha (McCoy) Brown. Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Dublin High School in Dublin, Ohio where she grew up. Her most rewarding place of employment was with Heartland Ministries from 2006-2013 where she lived and served. Teresa was known for her amazing work ethic, her contagious laugh, and how she touched so many lives. She loved to go to church and participate in all of the ministry activities. Teresa had a glow about her; the glow of Jesus flowing through her which was evident in her passion to help others find their way.

