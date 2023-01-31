Marcel Sabitzer: Manchester United agree to sign Bayern Munich midfielder on loan

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan until the end of the season.

The Austria international was seen arriving at Munich airport on Monday evening and is set to fly to Manchester ahead of the deadline day move.

The Independent understands United will have the option to sign Sabitzer on a permanent transfer following his loan spell.

United acted swiftly to add to their midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury , with Bayern open to the deal.

Sabitzer, 28, has seen his game time limited since joining the German champions from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Chelsea had also enquired about a permanent move, but the Blues are now confident of signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British transfer record.

United were also interested in a loan move for the Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch, but Bayern were reluctant to allow the 20-year-old to leave the club.

The Independent also reported that United considered loan moves for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and free agent Isco.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.