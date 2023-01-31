ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcel Sabitzer: Manchester United agree to sign Bayern Munich midfielder on loan

By Miguel Delaney
 5 days ago

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan until the end of the season.

The Austria international was seen arriving at Munich airport on Monday evening and is set to fly to Manchester ahead of the deadline day move.

The Independent understands United will have the option to sign Sabitzer on a permanent transfer following his loan spell.

United acted swiftly to add to their midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury , with Bayern open to the deal.

Sabitzer, 28, has seen his game time limited since joining the German champions from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Chelsea had also enquired about a permanent move, but the Blues are now confident of signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British transfer record.

United were also interested in a loan move for the Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch, but Bayern were reluctant to allow the 20-year-old to leave the club.

The Independent also reported that United considered loan moves for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and free agent Isco.

Related
The Erling Haaland issue that Manchester City must solve

As Pep Guardiola sat down to his post-game press conference, there were a few comments that could have been construed as swipes. He referred to Tottenham defending with nine men, and said he wouldn’t again describe them as “the Harry Kane team” as he didn’t want to upset Mauricio Pochettino. In truth, though, none of this was delivered with enough energy to feel any way deliberate as barbs. There wasn’t much energy at all, which was pretty much like his Manchester City team in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs.The difference with his press conference after his previous match against...
Chelsea’s winger confusion points to worrying problem

Despite the fanfare of a flood of new players for record fees, the relief of the dire injury crisis seemingly coming to an end, and reasonable results against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, Chelsea have never cut a more confused figure.This confusion manifests itself perfectly in the form of the Blues’ wingers. Currently, in their Premier League squad, there are no less than eight players who can play behind Kai Havertz in attack, yet Graham Potter doesn’t seem to know what his strongest wide pairing is and, perhaps more worryingly, how he wants his wingers to play.While it would be...
The sporting weekend in pictures

Harry Kane moved past Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with the winner in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.The result saw Spurs do their north London rivals Arsenal, five points clear of second-placed City at the top of the Premier League, a favour after the Gunners were beaten 1-0 at Everton on Saturday in the Toffees’ first match under Sean Dyche.Steve Borthwick’s reign as England head coach got off to a losing start as his side were beaten by Scotland at Twickenham in their Guinness Six Nations opener, while Ireland defeated Wales in Cardiff and France overcame Italy in Rome.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.
‘No doubt’: Johnny Sexton backed to be ready for France clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell insists he has no concerns about Johnny Sexton’s age as he attempts to help his veteran skipper rediscover top form following an injury-hit spell.Influential fly-half Sexton claimed he had never been more nervous before a game than he was ahead of Saturday’s resounding 34-10 Six Nations win over Wales.The 37-year-old kicked 12 points in Cardiff in only his second appearance in three months after picking up an injury in the autumn win over South Africa and then suffering a cheekbone issue on his return for Leinster at the start of January.Sexton departed the Principality...
New era, same issues for England as Scotland show road ahead

Gregor Townsend savoured the moment. In the week ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations opener, their head coach had planted an asterisk against his side’s 2021 behind-closed-doors win – victory in front of a full Twickenham crowd would be another matter entirely.There is no need for a caveat now. Come the cool of the February evening it was Scottish lips taking sweet sips from the Calcutta Cup for a third year in succession, the home of English rugby conquered again.There was plenty of pain during Townsend’s playing days against England: ten games, nine defeats to the Auld Enemy. Not since...
