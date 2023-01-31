Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
3 vehicle crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road causing delays
UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person was transported to the hospital. MFRD said the injuries are unknown. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirmed there was a three car crash on I-10 westbound between I-65 and Rangeline Road Tuesday afternoon. The crash is causing heavy traffic and delays on I-10. WKRG is working […]
utv44.com
Semmes PD: Traffic stop nets woman with marijuana, meth, $45k in cash
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, on January 17, 2023, Semmes Police stopped a vehicle on Moffett Road just west of Schillinger Road for a traffic violation. The officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers then discovered a...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple wrecks snarl interstate traffic in Mobile; crash involving motorcycle results in fatality
MPD has said that Christopher Means, 29, was the driver of the motorcycle in the wreck that occurred this morning. Authorities said Means lost control of his motorcycle on the Southbound I-65 ramp to Eastbound I-10 and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by multiple vehicles. Means was pronounced...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. this evening in a beauty supply store off Moffett Road near Walmart after a confrontation between the victim and another man, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
WLOX
Jackson County delivers State of County Address
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Ken Taylor presented the 2023 State of the County Address during a private Pascagoula Rotary Club meeting Wednesday morning. “To sum it up, the state of our county is extremely good,” he said to the group at the start of...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating after finding wrecked vehicle hit by gunfire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after finding a crashed car that had been hit by gunfire. Officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole, police said.
1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief
UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
No injuries reported after shots fired near apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after an argument led to gunfire Wednesday night near an apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Park West Apartments, 1701 Hillcrest Rd., around 9:38 p.m. in reference to several shots fired in the area. The shots rang...
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
WPMI
Drive-by shooting: Mobile Police say man shot by passing car while walking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 2400 Gordon Smith Driver in reference to a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred near the Broad...
Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week. According to a Facebook post from the department, actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said […]
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
WPMI
Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident
Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
Comments / 0