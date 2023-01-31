ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS


wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
utv44.com

Semmes PD: Traffic stop nets woman with marijuana, meth, $45k in cash

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, on January 17, 2023, Semmes Police stopped a vehicle on Moffett Road just west of Schillinger Road for a traffic violation. The officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers then discovered a...
SEMMES, AL
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. this evening in a beauty supply store off Moffett Road near Walmart after a confrontation between the victim and another man, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to authorities.
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jackson County delivers State of County Address

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Ken Taylor presented the 2023 State of the County Address during a private Pascagoula Rotary Club meeting Wednesday morning. “To sum it up, the state of our county is extremely good,” he said to the group at the start of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating after finding wrecked vehicle hit by gunfire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after finding a crashed car that had been hit by gunfire. Officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief

UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

No injuries reported after shots fired near apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after an argument led to gunfire Wednesday night near an apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Park West Apartments, 1701 Hillcrest Rd., around 9:38 p.m. in reference to several shots fired in the area. The shots rang...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Drive-by shooting: Mobile Police say man shot by passing car while walking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 2400 Gordon Smith Driver in reference to a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred near the Broad...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police confirm fatality in I-10/I-65 accident

Mobile Police confirm one person has died after a crash near the I-10/I-65 interchange. It happened around 6 Monday morning in the eastbound lane near the 20-mile marker. Officers shut down the lane and rerouted drivers to I-65, Government Boulevard, and Rangeline Road. Right now there is no word on...
MOBILE, AL

