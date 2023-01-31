ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Google Pixel 6a is on sale for £320 at Amazon

By Steve Hogarty
 5 days ago

The charcoal-coloured Pixel 6a is on sale at Amazon for £320 today, an £80 saving on its usual price.

Google launched the budget-friendly 5G phone last July. A cheaper alternative to the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices, it’s an affordable Android phone that doesn’t compromise on quality.

In our Pixel 6a review we called it “a pocket-friendly phone, in the figurative sense as well as the literal one. For £399 it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware [found in the flagship Pixel phones]”

While a decent saving on a brilliant little phone, this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen Google’s cheapest Pixel go for. The Android-powered device dropped all the way down to £299 during the Black Friday sale last year.

Read more: Google Pixel Watch review: The official-ish Android watch

If you’re looking for an even faster phone with a better screen and greater performance, there’s also a 38 per cent discount on the Google Pixel 6 Pro (was £849, now £526.80, Amazon.co.uk ). The Pixel 7 phones launched last October, while the Pixel 8 is predicted to be announced in October 2023.

Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £320, Amazon.co.uk

This smartphone from Google has a long list of impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, adaptive battery management, live language translation and Google Assistant abilities.

In our Pixel 6a review , we said: “the Pixel 6a dials back some of the most premium hardware features of the more expensive models, while cramming in all of the clever Google software features that make Pixel phones worth shouting about.”

With 20 per cent off at Amazon, you’re getting even more bang for your buck.

