Six Nations: Wales will ‘relish’ being underdogs in opener against Ireland, Gatland says

Warren Gatland believes Wales will relish being underdogs for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland .

The Principality Stadium encounter kicks off Gatland’s second stint as Wales head coach, with his previous reign between 2008 and 2019 yielding four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals.

“I think all the Welsh like to be underdogs don’t they?” he said, previewing the match.

“We realise what a challenge it’s going to be, they’ve got the continuity of being unbeaten in the Autumn, the confidence that will bring.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.