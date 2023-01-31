Read full article on original website
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
Opponents renew effort to ax basic-skills test for Nebraska teachers
The teacher shortage has given new life to the effort to eliminate basic-skills testing for Nebraska teachers. The Nebraska state teachers union and representatives of teacher-prep programs are calling again to get rid of the requirement, arguing that it would remove a roadblock that’s keeping new teachers out of classrooms.
Study says Nebraska may need 1,500 more prison beds within a decade
Even if Nebraska spends $350 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state will need to add another 1,500 beds to its corrections system over the next decade to keep up with projected inmate growth. That’s the conclusion of a long-awaited prison facilities master plan that was recently...
Former Norfolk senator to fill open University of Nebraska regents seat
Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed former state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Scheer will serve District 3, which covers northeast Nebraska. It's the district Pillen had served until he resigned the day before he was sworn in as the state's 41st governor.
Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation and beyond
GRAND ISLAND — Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor. Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
