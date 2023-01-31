Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)
It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
‘Married at First Sight’: 4 of the Worst Wives of All Time
From a woman who got arrested on the way to her honeymoon to the cast member who cheated on her husband, these are the worst 'Married at First Sight' wives.
Married at First Sight: Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
Airris' family expressed doubt about him going through with the experiment in the premiere episode of the latest season Is Married at First Sight star Airris getting cold feet before his wedding? In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, the Nashville-based software engineer, 39, begins to question his decision to participate in the show after being confronted by his cousin Fallina just before the ceremony. Under the show's premise, people agree to be set up with a stranger by a panel of experts and marry that person without having ever seen or met...
realitytitbit.com
Domynique and Mackinley look set to come to blows on Married At First Sight
Married At First Sight season 16 has kicked off in Nashville, where experts match singletons with what will hopefully be their lifetime partners, including Domynique and Mackinley. The pair were the last to get wed and all seemed well when they first laid eyes on each other, however, some fans...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!
Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
Some ‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Hate the Unlined Dresses in Season 16: ‘They Look so Cheap’
Illusion wedding gowns are on-trend in bridal wear, but some fans aren't feeling the look of unlined dresses on the 'Married at First Sight' season 16 brides.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals She Has Parasites in Health Update: ‘It’s Pretty Brutal’
Christina Hall has been getting candid with fans about her health, and she recently shared that she is getting treatment for parasites.
‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville Predictions: Which Husband Tries to Cheat With Another Cast Member’s Wife?
Things will get tense for the 'Married at First Sight' Nashville couples when one husband makes a pass at another man's wife during the honeymoon.
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as she reveals 14-year-old daughter Stella is in hospital
Tori Spelling said her daughter, Stella, was in the hospital on Wednesday night. The "90210" star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her 14-year-old in a hospital bed.
msn.com
Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming
Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Vincent Morales
Mommy and Gigi 🥰 A new first! Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Aury Bella. "We’re so excited to announce the newest addition to the Morales fam bam is here! Baby girl made her way into the world on 1/3/23. Our lives have changed for […]
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
