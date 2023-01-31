Read full article on original website
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Fans ‘so confused’ by Madonna’s ‘new face’ at Grammys 2023
Several fans took to social media to share their confusion over Madonna’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday. The “Vogue” songstress, 64, took the stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their “Unholy” appearance when fans commented on her look – specifically her face. “Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one fan tweeted along with a meme video of Adele looking confused at a basketball game. “Whaaaaaat happened to Madonna’s face?! #GRAMMYs,” someone else wrote. “This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of rhe [sic] real Madonna in the background. She really...
Tiffany Haddish Not ‘Concerned’ About What People Think Despite Outcry to Have Her Removed from ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish had a tough year in 2022 after allegations surfaced that she was engaged in a sexual abuse scandal with fellow comedian Aries Spears, but she didn’t think that there would be such a heavy push to have her not appear on a Girls Trip sequel, which is set to begin production soon.
Alex Murdaugh’s best friend of 40 years breaks down in tears as he describes learning he stole $192k from him
Alex Murdaugh’s former best friend of 40 years broke down in tears in court as he described the moment that he learned the disgraced attorney had stolen millions of dollars from his law firm clients – and $192,000 from himself.Chris Wilson choked up with emotion as he said the betrayal “knocked me down” and revealed that “I don’t know how to think any more” about the man he had known and “loved” for most of his life.“I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit, but I...
