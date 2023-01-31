Alex Murdaugh’s former best friend of 40 years broke down in tears in court as he described the moment that he learned the disgraced attorney had stolen millions of dollars from his law firm clients – and $192,000 from himself.Chris Wilson choked up with emotion as he said the betrayal “knocked me down” and revealed that “I don’t know how to think any more” about the man he had known and “loved” for most of his life.“I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit, but I...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO