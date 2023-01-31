Read full article on original website
$120M Needed For McKinney U.S. 380 Bypass
The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas
Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Even when covered in ice Collin County has a weekend chock-full of fun activities to enjoy. From theater plays to concerts to conventions, whatever you are looking to do this weekend you’ll find here. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.
Salvation Army To Provide Warming Shelters In North Texas
As the region grips for an incoming bout of cold winter temperatures, local social service providers are preparing resources for individuals and families facing homelessness. “The Salvation Army’s warming shelters are available for as many individuals and families as possible who will struggle with the upcoming freeze,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas, in an official statement.
Celina’s First Major Hospital Is Under Way
As Collin County cities continue to grow, so do the resources needed for residents. A major hospital is slated to open in Celina by 2025, the first in the city. At the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, a five-story hospital with a medical office building is coming to Celina, according to the Celina Record. The hospital is a $200 million investment on 46 acres of land.
Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Achieves First Place On Retailer Preference Index List
Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B has been ranked as the number one American grocery store on the Retailer Preference Index (RPI) list by data science company dunnhumby. According to news publication Dallas Business Journal, this is the sixth year that dunnhumby has conducted an RPI rankings examining the grocery market nationwide.
Comerica Bank Hosting Annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive Throughout February
During the entire month of February, Comerica Bank has announced that it will be hosting its eighth annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive. Beginning on Feb. 1, select Comerica Bank locations throughout the Dallas-area will be collecting prom dresses in support of local nonprofit organizations Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD).
Galleria Dallas Partners With Girl Scouts To Celebrate Black History Month
The Galleria Dallas and the Girl Scouts of North Texas are teaming up to celebrate the Black History Month. “We are so excited to collaborate with Galleria Dallas on this special exhibit honoring the contributions of Black Girl Scouts and leaders. It is our hope that this diverse display of amazing women leaders helps all girls realize their potential,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of North Texas in a press release.
285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas
A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
Frisco Sandwich Shop Donates To Local Homeless Shelter
As the recent winter storm blew across the state of Texas, a Frisco sandwich shop was making a special delivery to the homeless shelter in McKinney. “It doesn’t feel right being warm and cozy inside while other people are going hungry,” said Jonathan Cruz, general manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, in an official statement.
The Top 6 Most Romantic Valentine’s Dinners In Dallas & Collin County
If you are in need of a plan for Feb. 14, have a look at our favorite picks for romantic dinners in Collin County. From a dinner powered by the aphrodisiac effects of seafood to a Mexican menu to spice things up to tea with the gals, whatever your heart desires this St. Valentine’s Day you’ll find right here.
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
Plano ISD Honors The Legacy Of Martin Luther King, Jr. And Myrtle Hightower
On a chilly Thursday evening in January, hundreds of Plano community members, administrators, city officials and Collin County trustees came out to Williams High School to celebrate Believe in the Dream, an annual event hosted by Plano ISD that commemorates the extraordinary legacy and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK). This event marked the program’s 37th anniversary with a spectacular array of ISD talent, from the pre-show to the finale.
