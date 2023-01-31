ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$120M Needed For McKinney U.S. 380 Bypass

The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas

Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
ALLEN, TX
Local Profile

The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Even when covered in ice Collin County has a weekend chock-full of fun activities to enjoy. From theater plays to concerts to conventions, whatever you are looking to do this weekend you’ll find here. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Salvation Army To Provide Warming Shelters In North Texas

As the region grips for an incoming bout of cold winter temperatures, local social service providers are preparing resources for individuals and families facing homelessness. “The Salvation Army’s warming shelters are available for as many individuals and families as possible who will struggle with the upcoming freeze,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas, in an official statement.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Celina’s First Major Hospital Is Under Way

As Collin County cities continue to grow, so do the resources needed for residents. A major hospital is slated to open in Celina by 2025, the first in the city. At the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, a five-story hospital with a medical office building is coming to Celina, according to the Celina Record. The hospital is a $200 million investment on 46 acres of land.
CELINA, TX
Local Profile

Comerica Bank Hosting Annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive Throughout February

During the entire month of February, Comerica Bank has announced that it will be hosting its eighth annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive. Beginning on Feb. 1, select Comerica Bank locations throughout the Dallas-area will be collecting prom dresses in support of local nonprofit organizations Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD).
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Galleria Dallas Partners With Girl Scouts To Celebrate Black History Month

The Galleria Dallas and the Girl Scouts of North Texas are teaming up to celebrate the Black History Month. “We are so excited to collaborate with Galleria Dallas on this special exhibit honoring the contributions of Black Girl Scouts and leaders. It is our hope that this diverse display of amazing women leaders helps all girls realize their potential,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of North Texas in a press release.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas

A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Sandwich Shop Donates To Local Homeless Shelter

As the recent winter storm blew across the state of Texas, a Frisco sandwich shop was making a special delivery to the homeless shelter in McKinney. “It doesn’t feel right being warm and cozy inside while other people are going hungry,” said Jonathan Cruz, general manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, in an official statement.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Plano ISD Honors The Legacy Of Martin Luther King, Jr. And Myrtle Hightower

On a chilly Thursday evening in January, hundreds of Plano community members, administrators, city officials and Collin County trustees came out to Williams High School to celebrate Believe in the Dream, an annual event hosted by Plano ISD that commemorates the extraordinary legacy and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK). This event marked the program’s 37th anniversary with a spectacular array of ISD talent, from the pre-show to the finale.
PLANO, TX
