Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City Awarded $200,000 Grant for Road Safety Program
Atlantic City, N.J. (February 3, 2023) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the City of Atlantic City has been awarded a $200,000 grant to fund roadway safety planning. This money will allow the city to conduct a safety study to determine issues that need to be addressed.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)
Seafood is big on Delmarva, and there are so many local restaurants that specialize in serving it. Here's where you can get your fix if you don't want to go to Ocean City.
oceancity.com
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
delawarepublic.org
Long-awaited Georgetown pallet shelter village welcomes first residents
Residents began moving into Georgetown’s new pallet shelter village Monday, setting in motion an experiment in transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness in Sussex County. The village was originally intended to open last fall, but a series of logistical challenges pushed the move-in date to January. A majority of...
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
tourcounsel.com
Christiana Mall | Shopping mall in Delaware
The Christiana Mall is a super-regional shopping mall located between the cities of Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, United States. The mall is situated at the intersection of Interstate 95 (exit 4A) and Delaware Route 1/Delaware Route 7 (DE 1 exit 164), near the Cavaliers Country Club, and close to the center of the Northeast megalopolis.
$4 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In South Jersey
A second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket good for $4 million was sold in Camden County. The winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $4 milliion. The ticket from the...
Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department has renewed calls for the community to assist in locating a woman reported missing. The Ocean City Police Department’s Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Smith is approximately 5’2″, 110 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Smith may be in the Atlantic City or Bucks County, Pennsylvania area. Anyone with information can contact (609) 525-9128. The post Ocean City Police still searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Commercial Air Service Returns to Delaware
Commercial air service returns to Delaware! Beginning Wednesday, Avelo Airlines will fly from the Wilmington Airport with nonstop flights to five Florida destinations. Delaware is the only state without commercial air service – Avelo’s first flight – bound for Orlando – will depart at 10am on Wednesday. Other Florida destinations are West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood for dim sum, hot pots, or a traditional Chinese dinner, there are plenty of options. We've compiled this list of the best Chinese restaurants in The State of Delaware for you. There are countless great Chinese restaurants all over the country, but these standouts have been consistently voted best by our readers. We've also rounded up a few expert tips to help you decide where to go next time you crave Chinese food.
firststateupdate.com
Emergency Sirens To Be Tested In Wilmington Shortly
The City of Wilmington will conduct a test of its Emergency Alert and Notification system today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The sirens will sound, and test verbal announcements will be made at approximately 10:45 a.m. There are 13 sirens located throughout the City that will be activated for three to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
WBOC
Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County
DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident
A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
Cleared Atlantic City officer gets $323K in backpay
An Atlantic City officer cleared in an excessive force case last year will get more than $323,000 in backpay. Sterling Wheaten, 39, was suspended without pay since a federal indictment in 2018, five years after he was involved in an alleged excessive-force case whose video went viral. Connor Castellani needed...
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
