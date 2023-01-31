ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
siusalukis.com

Track & Field Travels East for the Rutgers Open

CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Saluki Track & Field Program is headed to New York for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Open this Friday and Saturday. Last weekend the Salukis competed well and tallied two first place finishes at the Indiana Relays. "This weekends meet, we have a select group of individuals...
CARBONDALE, IL
siusalukis.com

Salukis Come Up Short on the Road at Bradley

PEORIA, Ill. – It was a defensive battle all the way through as the Southern Illinois men's basketball fell short on the road at Bradley Wednesday night, falling to the Braves 62-52 inside Carver Arena. Xavier Johnson and Lance Jones each tallied a team-high 13 points for the Salukis....
PEORIA, IL
section618.com

IHSA rules double-forfeit after Herrin/Benton fracas

BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA has ruled Friday night’s game between Herrin and Benton a double-forfeit, after officials called the game with 57.7 seconds to go in overtime with the Tigers leading 60-52 following a benches-clearing incident that led to four ejections. According to a statement from the IHSA,...
HERRIN, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Carbondale man

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19. Police say...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man reported missing in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing. According to family, 30-year-old Michael S. Williams has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 24. Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said this is very unusual...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Another round moving through (2/1/23)

An Ice Storm Warning is in place through 6AM Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through AM Thursday. It is best to assume roads may be icy in spots, especially untreated roadways. Meanwhile, more snow, freezing rain, and sleet is possible this late afternoon into late this evening and early Thursday morning. This will create even more ice and treacherous roadways.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

48-year-old Carbondale woman reported missing

CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police request the public's help in locating a missing adult, Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale. Police say she has "a condition that places her in danger." Taylor was last seen on Jan. 16 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street. Taylor is described...
CARBONDALE, IL
cilfm.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Carbondale man

Carbondale Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred this past October. U.S. Marshals from a Memphis, Tenn., Task Force located and arrested 52-year-old Tracy Wimberly of Carbondale. Police said Wimberly was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury in November on a charge of...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Ill. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, about a person who had been shot at a residence on Lingle Creek Road, near Mill Creek.
UNION COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

3 found guilty of multiple gun related crimes in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were found guilty of multiple gun related offenses from a shooting in April 2022 in Carbondale. Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, both of Carbondale were found guilty of multiple. gun related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated...
CARBONDALE, IL
Washington Missourian

Mercy, Cape Girardeau-based health system broker deal

A Cape Girardeau-based health system announced Monday plans to join the Mercy health system. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower-cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. “We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
UNION COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy