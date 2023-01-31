Read full article on original website
siusalukis.com
Track & Field Travels East for the Rutgers Open
CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Saluki Track & Field Program is headed to New York for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Open this Friday and Saturday. Last weekend the Salukis competed well and tallied two first place finishes at the Indiana Relays. "This weekends meet, we have a select group of individuals...
siusalukis.com
Salukis Come Up Short on the Road at Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. – It was a defensive battle all the way through as the Southern Illinois men's basketball fell short on the road at Bradley Wednesday night, falling to the Braves 62-52 inside Carver Arena. Xavier Johnson and Lance Jones each tallied a team-high 13 points for the Salukis....
section618.com
IHSA rules double-forfeit after Herrin/Benton fracas
BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA has ruled Friday night’s game between Herrin and Benton a double-forfeit, after officials called the game with 57.7 seconds to go in overtime with the Tigers leading 60-52 following a benches-clearing incident that led to four ejections. According to a statement from the IHSA,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Carbondale man
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19. Police say...
KYTV
Springfield city leaders decide new marijuana zoning rules
KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. City of Springfield, Mo., announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports.
KFVS12
East Park St. in Carbondale to S. Lewis Ln. reopened after crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - East Park Street to South Lewis Lane is now open after a crash. According to Carbondale police, they were on the scene of a crash in the 600 block of East Park Street. Fire departments were also on the scene. Motorists no longer have to take...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KFVS12
Man reported missing in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing. According to family, 30-year-old Michael S. Williams has not been heard from since Tuesday, January 24. Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said this is very unusual...
KFVS12
Charleston police officer out of the hospital following crash involving semi on I-57
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stay home and off of roadways, if possible. First responders are making this plea as roads remain ice-covered in most of southeast Missouri. This is especially the case in Mississippi County, where a crash on Interstate 57 seriously injured a Charleston Police officer. According to...
kbsi23.com
Another round moving through (2/1/23)
An Ice Storm Warning is in place through 6AM Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through AM Thursday. It is best to assume roads may be icy in spots, especially untreated roadways. Meanwhile, more snow, freezing rain, and sleet is possible this late afternoon into late this evening and early Thursday morning. This will create even more ice and treacherous roadways.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
cilfm.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Carbondale man
Carbondale Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred this past October. U.S. Marshals from a Memphis, Tenn., Task Force located and arrested 52-year-old Tracy Wimberly of Carbondale. Police said Wimberly was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury in November on a charge of...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Ill. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, about a person who had been shot at a residence on Lingle Creek Road, near Mill Creek.
kbsi23.com
3 found guilty of multiple gun related crimes in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were found guilty of multiple gun related offenses from a shooting in April 2022 in Carbondale. Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, both of Carbondale were found guilty of multiple. gun related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated...
Washington Missourian
Mercy, Cape Girardeau-based health system broker deal
A Cape Girardeau-based health system announced Monday plans to join the Mercy health system. “We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower-cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. “We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri.”
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police to conduct occupant restraint enforcment patrols in February
(KBSI) – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 10 Commander, Captain Josh Anderton, announced the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Williamson County during February 2023. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front...
wpsdlocal6.com
cilfm.com
