Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
Brazil's farmers grapple with higher cost as soy rust cases rise
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's rainy summer this year has increased cases of soy rust on soybean crops, requiring farmers to boost pesticide applications that raised their fungicide bills by almost 10%, industry insiders said. Through Thursday, around 160 cases of the disease had been reported during the...
UPDATE 1-Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
Corn closes up 2¢ | Friday, February 3, 2023
Corn ended a choppy day of trade up 2¢. Soybeans closed down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 4¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 3¢. Livestock had a better day. Live cattle closed up 35¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are up 5¢.
UPDATE 2-U.S. says Sime Darby Plantation products no longer produced with forced labour
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities said palm oil products made by Sime Darby Plantation were no longer produced with forced labour, in a sign that a two-year import ban on the Malaysian firm will soon be lifted. Goods made by Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest...
Colombia clinches $70 mln development funds for clean power
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Colombia secured $70 million to prime its power grid for more renewable sources like wind and solar on Thursday, from a fund that aims to attract further cash for developing countries' bids to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The windfall is the latest from the...
UPDATE 1-Argentina central bank to ease financing for drought-hit farm sector
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will adopt measures to ease financing for the country's key grains sector that has been badly hit by drought, the entity said on Thursday, which will include more flexible terms on non-payment and subsidized credit lines. The measures will ease rules...
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
GRAINS-Soybeans ease as U.S. jobs report sends dollar surging
(Updates with weaker trend after U.S. jobs data) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, giving up an earlier rise as much stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs figures triggered a jump in the dollar. Soybeans remained on course for a weekly gain, however, as participants assessed...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures hit contract highs on tightening cattle supplies
CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday to life-of-contract highs, as traders continued to digest this week's semiannual cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that showed a 3% year-on-year drop in the size of the U.S. cattle herd. "The markets...
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on Argentine drought concerns
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday, but were poised for weekly gains supported by uncertainty over supply from top producer Argentina amid dry weather conditions. Wheat and corn also fell, with corn extending losses to a second consecutive session. The most-active soybean contract on...
Argentina's agricultural exports rise 8.5% in 2022
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Agricultural exports from Argentina, one of the world's biggest food suppliers, increased 8.5% in 2022 from a year earlier to $49.58 billion, the South American nation said on Thursday. Soybean exports rose 2.5% to $22.28 billion, while corn exports climbed 2.7% to $9.54 billion,...
GRAINS-Soybeans edge up as investors eye U.S. jobs report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked up on Friday, staying on course for a weekly gain as participants assessed crop weather in drought-hit Argentina while awaiting U.S. jobs data for a latest gauge of the economic outlook. Wheat eased after a...
UPDATE 1-World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index,...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb as smaller U.S. herd attracts spec buyers
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures set life-of-contract highs on Friday as a government report this week showing reduced U.S. cattle supplies continued to inspire speculative buying, traders said. A seasonal slide in wholesale beef prices capped rallies. But traders remained fixated on longer-term supplies...
India Gate basmati rice maker KRBL's Q3 profit soars on strong demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's KRBL Ltd on Friday reported third-quarter profit that nearly tripled due to strong demand for its India Gate-branded basmati rice in the Middle East and domestic markets. The company's consolidated net profit rose to 2.05 billion rupees ($25.1 million) in the three months ended...
3 Big Things Today, February 3, 2023
Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid forecasts for favorable weather conditions in the southern Plains next week. The National Weather Service said this morning a "favorable weather pattern for precipitation" is forecast for parts of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles next week. For now, there's...
Drought threatens U.S. wheat production despite acreage bump
CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers expanded plantings of winter wheat by 11% from a year ago to an eight-year peak, encouraged by high prices tied to concerns over food supplies following Russia's invasion of major wheat producer Ukraine, as well as relatively low input costs and expanded crop insurance programs.
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, soy down 4-5 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents a bushel. * Wheat easing as investors lock in...
Keep ‘foreign adversaries’ out of U.S. agriculture, say lawmakers
Bipartisan bills in the House and Senate, inspired by rising international tensions, would block China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying U.S. farmland or agricultural companies, said sponsors on Thursday. “Food security is national security, and I am proud to stand up against our foreign adversaries as they attempt to exploit any potential vulnerability and assert control over our agriculture industry,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Republican leadership.
