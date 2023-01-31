Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Employee wounded in stabbing at Absecon ShopRite
An Absecon man is accused of stabbing a woman working at ShopRite on Saturday morning. The attack was unprovoked and the two did not know each other, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital. Officers were called to the store just before 10...
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
somerspoint.com
Somers Point Police Warn of Burglaries and Thefts
The Somers Point Police Department has recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and at other places, according to police. These incidents primarily occurred during the overnight hours to vehicles, sheds, and garages that are unlocked. Police Chief Robert Somers urges all residents to...
987thecoast.com
Woman charged in bogus Lower Cape May school shooter call
A woman has been charged in connection with a false report of a school shooter last month. Lower Township Police in coordination with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Officer determined to charge a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman with a summons on False Public Alarms. On January 23 multiple agencies responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School after Cape May County Dispatch received the phone call reporting an active shooter on school grounds. Active Shooter protocols were swiftly activated by school staff, law enforcement officers, and additional first responders, but ultimately the report was determined to be a hoax. A thorough follow-up investigation conducted by the Lower Township Police Department identified the alleged caller. The subject is now pending further adjudication.
Affidavit: Victim was targeted in daylight shooting blocks from Atlantic City grade school
An Atlantic City man charged in a shooting allegedly targeted his victim, according to information obtained by BreakingAC. Ivan Tinitigan, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Jan. 13 daylight shooting that put nearby Richmond Avenue School on lockdown. No motive of the shooting was mentioned in the affidavit of probable...
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old From East Camden
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from East Camden. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of North Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in the area of the Branch Village Apartments in Centerville.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal stabbing of motorist in N.J. road rage incident
A jury found a Gloucester County man guilty of manslaughter and two weapons charges Thursday in the stabbing death of a motorist in a 2018 road rage incident. Everett E. Moore Jr., 58, of Clayton, was accused of slashing 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, in the face as the victim sat in his car.
Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City
A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
somerspoint.com
Atlantic County Sheriff Warns Public About Phone Scams
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler is advising the public there has been an increasing number of phone scams. The caller will contact a person and identify themselves as a sheriff’s officer or police officer and tell them that if they do not pay a certain amount of money, they will be arrested.
southjerseyobserver.com
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting
A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
Driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll booth
Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the toll plaza.
downbeach.com
Atlantic County offers assistance for caregivers
Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
Comments / 0