Galloway, NJ

BreakingAC

Employee wounded in stabbing at Absecon ShopRite

An Absecon man is accused of stabbing a woman working at ShopRite on Saturday morning. The attack was unprovoked and the two did not know each other, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital. Officers were called to the store just before 10...
ABSECON, NJ
CBS Philly

Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
PEMBERTON, NJ
somerspoint.com

Somers Point Police Warn of Burglaries and Thefts

The Somers Point Police Department has recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and at other places, according to police. These incidents primarily occurred during the overnight hours to vehicles, sheds, and garages that are unlocked. Police Chief Robert Somers urges all residents to...
987thecoast.com

Woman charged in bogus Lower Cape May school shooter call

A woman has been charged in connection with a false report of a school shooter last month. Lower Township Police in coordination with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Officer determined to charge a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman with a summons on False Public Alarms. On January 23 multiple agencies responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School after Cape May County Dispatch received the phone call reporting an active shooter on school grounds. Active Shooter protocols were swiftly activated by school staff, law enforcement officers, and additional first responders, but ultimately the report was determined to be a hoax. A thorough follow-up investigation conducted by the Lower Township Police Department identified the alleged caller. The subject is now pending further adjudication.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old From East Camden

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from East Camden. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of North Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in the area of the Branch Village Apartments in Centerville.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City

A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Atlantic County Sheriff Warns Public About Phone Scams

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler is advising the public there has been an increasing number of phone scams. The caller will contact a person and identify themselves as a sheriff’s officer or police officer and tell them that if they do not pay a certain amount of money, they will be arrested.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic County offers assistance for caregivers

Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.

