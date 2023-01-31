A woman has been charged in connection with a false report of a school shooter last month. Lower Township Police in coordination with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Officer determined to charge a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman with a summons on False Public Alarms. On January 23 multiple agencies responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School after Cape May County Dispatch received the phone call reporting an active shooter on school grounds. Active Shooter protocols were swiftly activated by school staff, law enforcement officers, and additional first responders, but ultimately the report was determined to be a hoax. A thorough follow-up investigation conducted by the Lower Township Police Department identified the alleged caller. The subject is now pending further adjudication.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO