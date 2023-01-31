Aspen adopts strict new building codes for homes, aligning residential construction with the city’s climate goals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Responsibility Code changes, postal woes, river compacts, hospital reproductive policies and Deion Sanders
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. 1. Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders...
Summit Daily News
Not everyone aboard with plans for Redstone-McClure trail in Pitkin County
PITKIN COUNTY — As Pitkin County Open Space and Trails moves closer to approval for the development of a seven-mile trail from Redstone to McClure Pass, some Crystal Valley residents are crying foul over wildlife impacts and potential for further development. On Friday, the White River National Forest issued...
Summit Daily News
Summit School District approves funding for after-school partnership with performing arts nonprofit
The Summit School District Board of Education on Jan. 31 approved a contract between the district and the nonprofit Theatre SilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — to fund an after-school dual-language theater program for students. The program will be similar to the one last year.
Summit Daily News
Recent wrecks have Glenwood Canyon under scrutiny from Colorado Department of Transportation￼
Glenwood Canyon was the site of six separate wrecks involving semi trucks in January. That’s caused a lot of uncertainty for locals and visitors alike who take Interstate 70 through the canyon for their commute or winter vacation plans. “Winter in the canyon is the problem,” Glenwood Springs Mayor...
Summit Daily News
A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff
Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
Summit Daily News
Consistent storms and heavy snowfall lead to better-than-average January in Summit County
A combination of recurring storms and heavy precipitation made January one of the snowiest months in years in Summit County and across Colorado, bringing with it a flurry of powder days for mountain resorts and high hopes for a strong spring ski season. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Zach...
Summit Daily News
Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion
A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
Summit Daily News
Arapahoe Basin opens Steep Gullies 1, 2 and 4, as Breckenridge Ski Resort hits 98% open terrain
Fresh snow early in the week continued to fill in the nooks and crannies of extreme terrain at Summit County ski resorts, aiding efforts to open some of the steepest and rockiest trails local resorts have to offer. A snowy month led Keystone Resort and Copper Mountain to open 100%...
Summit Daily News
A foundation of trust: Lisi the golden retriever trains to become Summit County’s next search and rescue dog
Dogs have been known as man’s best friends in households for centuries. Whether dogs are providing companionship, friendship or displaying their fiercely loyal traits, there is no mystery as to why humans are so drawn to dogs. Ski patrol specialist Preston Burns, of Keystone Ski Resort, recognized the loyalty...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne’s TheatreSilCo unveils its latest show — an ancient tale with a modern spin
The performing arts nonprofit TheatreSilCo — formerly known as the Lake Dillon Theater Co. — announced its newest theatrical show titled “An Iliad,” which will run from Feb. 22 to March. 5. “The setting is simple: an empty theatre,” reads the show’s description on TheatreSilCo’s website....
Summit Daily News
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says
RIFLE — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone...
Summit Daily News
Summit County births for January 2023
Ozlee Allen Gray was born Jan. 1 to Jade Stawniak and Cody Gray of Silverthorne. Amara Celestine Montalbo was born Jan. 1 to Jan Alex Montalbo and Monica Dasmarinas of Breckenridge. Beck Marcella Sargent was born Jan. 7 to Kristina Sargent of Leadville. Zoey Jean Luberto was born Jan. 12...
Summit Daily News
Town of Dillon plans to host drop-in ice hockey and broomball as it expands Dillon Marina winter programming
After introducing an ice rink to the Dillon Reservoir last year, the town of Dillon this year is expanding its winter recreation programming with weekly drop-in ice hockey and broomball games. Recreation department employees cleared the snow from the rink Friday. Feb. 3, in anticipation of opening it within the...
Summit Daily News
Summit skimo athletes ski to impressive finishes in New Mexico
Several Summit County ski mountaineering athletes traveled to New Mexico at the end of January to compete in a series of races. From Jan. 27-28 the Fireball Rando Race at Ski Santa Fe took place while on Jan. 29 the Rio Hondo Rando Raid took place in Taos. At Ski...
Summit Daily News
‘A lack of respect for the deceased’: Former Silverthorne funeral home director sentenced to jail time in Lake County case tied to mixing of cremated remains
The former Lake County coroner — who once ran a Silverthorne funeral home — received a 6-month jail sentence Thursday, Feb. 2, in a case stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Lake County Judge Catherine Cheroutes sentenced Shannon Kent,...
Summit Daily News
Summit girls basketball powers past Coal Ridge to sweep Titans in league play
The Summit High School girls basketball team had six days to think about its loss to Delta High School last Saturday — six whole days to improve and adjust in practice before a rematch against a competitive 12-4 Coal Ridge High School basketball team on Friday, Feb. 3. The...
Comments / 0