Aspen, CO

Aspen adopts strict new building codes for homes, aligning residential construction with the city’s climate goals

By Jason Blevins The Colorado Sun
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: Responsibility Code changes, postal woes, river compacts, hospital reproductive policies and Deion Sanders

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. 1. Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff

Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion

A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County births for January 2023

Ozlee Allen Gray was born Jan. 1 to Jade Stawniak and Cody Gray of Silverthorne. Amara Celestine Montalbo was born Jan. 1 to Jan Alex Montalbo and Monica Dasmarinas of Breckenridge. Beck Marcella Sargent was born Jan. 7 to Kristina Sargent of Leadville. Zoey Jean Luberto was born Jan. 12...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘A lack of respect for the deceased’: Former Silverthorne funeral home director sentenced to jail time in Lake County case tied to mixing of cremated remains

The former Lake County coroner — who once ran a Silverthorne funeral home — received a 6-month jail sentence Thursday, Feb. 2, in a case stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Lake County Judge Catherine Cheroutes sentenced Shannon Kent,...
LAKE COUNTY, CO

