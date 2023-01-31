Read full article on original website
Westbound I-80 crash leaves several injured, all lanes blocked
AUBURN — All westbound I-80 lanes and the number one eastbound lane west of 193 are blocked due to a major injury collision.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that roughly six vehicles were involved and traffic is being diverted to SR-193.We will continue to update this story as more details are made available.
One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp
SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
Plumas Lake Bicycle Fatality Accident Involves Pickup Driver
Feather River Boulevard Site of Bicycle Fatality Accident. A bicycle fatality accident occurred recently in Yuba County when the rider was struck by the driver of a pickup south of Olivehurst. The accident occurred along eastbound Feather River Boulevard near Country Club Road when the bicyclist was struck broadside in a crash involving a Ford F-250 pickup. According to the Yuba-Sutter office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the rider was ejected from his bicycle by the collision and sustained serious head trauma. He died at the scene of the accident.
Pedestrian hit by train in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Sacramento Metro Fire said that the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found dead after the collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting
(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
Separate Stockton shootings leave one person dead, another person injured
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Friday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. The suspect and the 19-year-old victim were in an argument in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road in the Lakeview District when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The 19-year-old was […]
KCRA.com
CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
KCRA.com
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
Man, 19, dies after shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday. Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.
Fox40
Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a call about the incident came in just after 4:15 p.m. around 3300 Auburn Blvd. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. This is a developing story.
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
