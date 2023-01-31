STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Thursday. Stockton police say officers responded to the 6700 block of Plymouth Road a little after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a young man who had been shot at a motel in the area.The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO