Summit Daily News
Enrollment is slightly up for Summit School District despite statewide trend of declining numbers
Amid reports of decreased funding for Colorado school districts due to a dip in enrollment, the Summit School District is reporting a slight increase in its student numbers — and with it a need for more budgetary spending. According to the district’s Chief Financial Officer Kara Drake, enrollment for...
Summit Daily News
Summit skimo athletes ski to impressive finishes in New Mexico
Several Summit County ski mountaineering athletes traveled to New Mexico at the end of January to compete in a series of races. From Jan. 27-28 the Fireball Rando Race at Ski Santa Fe took place while on Jan. 29 the Rio Hondo Rando Raid took place in Taos. At Ski...
Summit Daily News
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says
RIFLE — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone...
