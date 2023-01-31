Read full article on original website
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Corridor Building Acquired
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-SF, Class B office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners and procured the buyer, Woodside. Woodside, led...
PLANetizen
A Mixed-Use Vision for Houston Landfill Site
In the Kinder Institute for Urban Research Urban Edge blog, Nancy Sarnoff writes that the future of a former Houston landfill is in question as the city and a local non-profit debate how to redevelop the site. The city recently bought around half of the 143-acre site, with plans to...
This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city
HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for […]
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track
The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
bluebonnetnews.com
ICE Houston removes foreign fugitive wanted for homicide in Mexico
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with assistance from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico, removed a foreign fugitive from the U.S. on Jan. 30. The man is wanted for homicide in his home country of Mexico.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
Harris County Commissioners pass toll road discount for motorists
Commissioners passed an ordinance on Tuesday to reduce local toll road rates by 10 percent.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Click2Houston.com
Man with ties to Houston, several other cities wanted by FBI after multiple explosive devices found in his Arkansas home, officials say
HOUSTON – A man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought by authorities after multiple explosive devices were found inside his residence, according to FBI Houston. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and New...
papercitymag.com
Astros Owner Jim Crane and Other Heavy Hitters Lead Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll
John Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya) Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, in keeping with tradition, has an equally impressive line-up of gents that are making their mark across the Houston landscape.
Click2Houston.com
9 people from the Houston area arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Department of Justice say nine people have been arrested after allegedly distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to the DOJ, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged with illegally...
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Houston
Houston, found in Texas, is known from a geological point of view as a marshy area with an extensive artificial drainage system. The latter was required because the Space City is susceptible to flooding from the surrounding prairies. It is worth noting that the city’s downtown is only about 50...
tiremeetsroad.com
Did someone really steal wheels off a Penske rental box truck in front of a Houston Home Depot, leaving it on blocks & a bottle jack?
I’m surprised what the street value for four truck steel wheels and six truck-sized tires are. There’s an unbelievable photo on social media as of late showing an entire Penske rental box truck with its wheels stolen. The truck, like so many other cars without wheels, hangs suspended in air held up by two stacks of cinder blocks and one lone bottle jack.
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says
DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
