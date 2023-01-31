ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Corridor Building Acquired

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-SF, Class B office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners and procured the buyer, Woodside. Woodside, led...
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

A Mixed-Use Vision for Houston Landfill Site

In the Kinder Institute for Urban Research Urban Edge blog, Nancy Sarnoff writes that the future of a former Houston landfill is in question as the city and a local non-profit debate how to redevelop the site. The city recently bought around half of the 143-acre site, with plans to...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for […]
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track

The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
KATY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

ICE Houston removes foreign fugitive wanted for homicide in Mexico

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with assistance from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico, removed a foreign fugitive from the U.S. on Jan. 30. The man is wanted for homicide in his home country of Mexico.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?

Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
CONROE, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Astros Owner Jim Crane and Other Heavy Hitters Lead Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll

John Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya) Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, in keeping with tradition, has an equally impressive line-up of gents that are making their mark across the Houston landscape.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Houston

Houston, found in Texas, is known from a geological point of view as a marshy area with an extensive artificial drainage system. The latter was required because the Space City is susceptible to flooding from the surrounding prairies. It is worth noting that the city’s downtown is only about 50...
HOUSTON, TX
tiremeetsroad.com

Did someone really steal wheels off a Penske rental box truck in front of a Houston Home Depot, leaving it on blocks & a bottle jack?

I’m surprised what the street value for four truck steel wheels and six truck-sized tires are. There’s an unbelievable photo on social media as of late showing an entire Penske rental box truck with its wheels stolen. The truck, like so many other cars without wheels, hangs suspended in air held up by two stacks of cinder blocks and one lone bottle jack.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says

DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
