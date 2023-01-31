Mrs. Frances ‘Phyllis’ Edwards Dix, age 85, of Manchester, Tennessee, following months of care at home by her loving husband Richard, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. She was born October 2, 1937, in Dalton, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Odell Edwards of Dalton. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard E. Dix; son, Steven (Gena) Dix; daughter, Denise Dix; grandchildren Rachel Dix Bishop (Chris) of Nashville, and Jared (Rebecca) Dix of Maryville, TN; and brother, Richard (Caroline) Edwards of Dalton, GA, along with a niece and nephews.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO