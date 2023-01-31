Read full article on original website
Frances ‘Phyllis’ Edwards Dix
Mrs. Frances ‘Phyllis’ Edwards Dix, age 85, of Manchester, Tennessee, following months of care at home by her loving husband Richard, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. She was born October 2, 1937, in Dalton, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Odell Edwards of Dalton. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard E. Dix; son, Steven (Gena) Dix; daughter, Denise Dix; grandchildren Rachel Dix Bishop (Chris) of Nashville, and Jared (Rebecca) Dix of Maryville, TN; and brother, Richard (Caroline) Edwards of Dalton, GA, along with a niece and nephews.
Hazel Virginia Henley
Mrs. Hazel Virginia Henley, age 83, of Hillsboro, TN, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Hazel was born on May 16, 1939 to Sam and Willie Mae Boyett Bates in Harvest, Alabama. Hazel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and...
Tullahoma Old Navy to host grand opening Saturday; special giveaway set for first 100 visitors
Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, TN. This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space. Grand opening ceremonies are set for...
Franklin County authorities identify woman found near roadway
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials have identified the female who was found deceased along a roadway last week as Portia Renee Duncan, age 53. Mrs. Duncan had been reported missing prior to her body’s discovery. Franklin County authorities responded on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:56 a.m. to Lightfoot...
Lady Raiders bit by turnover troubles in first regular season district loss since 2018
Coffee County didn’t look like the state powerhouse program that had won 49 consecutive regular season district games Friday night. The Central High School Lady Raiders turned the basketball over an astounding 23 times and couldn’t get looks at the basket late in a 48-42 loss at Warren County High School.
Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
Manchester Chamber honors businesses at annual awards gala
Manchester Chamber of Commerce celebrated multiple area businesses and swore in its 2023 Board of Directors at the 47th Annual Awards Gala held January 26 at the Manchester Conference Center. Multiple people were recognized and honored for their hard work over the year and over their lifetime as chamber members.
