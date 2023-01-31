ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spotify Reports Fourth Quarter Results

* SPOTIFY - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE GREW 18% Y/Y TO €3.2 BILLION; QTRLY PREMIUM REVENUE GREW 18% Y/Y TO €2.7 BILLION. * Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW EUR -1.27, REVENUE VIEW EUR 3.16 BILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA. * SPOTIFY - QTRLY PREMIUM ARPU GROWTH OF 3% Y/Y...
IRadimed Corp <IRMD.O>: Profits of 32 cents announced for fourth quarter

2 February 2023 02:32 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IRadimed Corp in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 32 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 33 cents. Profits of 30 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 29 cents to 31 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 30 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $14.86 million, which is lower than the estimated $14.87 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $14.86 million from $11.87 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.25​ 0.29 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.26 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.21 0.22 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 0.21 0.33 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:32 p.m.
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February

Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, and it will almost certainly announce another rate increase. Medical Properties Trust is a hospital REIT, and it may announce a dividend increase soon too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
NASDAQ

Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Berry Global Group Inc <BERY.K>: Profits of $1.30 announced for first quarter

2 February 2023 02:31 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berry Global Group Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.30 per share, 5 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.25. Profits of $1.28 per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.13 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.28 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.06 billion, which is lower than the estimated $3.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the non-paper containers & packaging peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $3.06 billion from $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.13​ 2.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.94 2.03 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.77 1.93 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 1.36 1.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:31 p.m.
Columbia Sportswear Co <COLM.O>: Profits of $2.02 announced for fourth quarter

2 February 2023 10:45 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Columbia Sportswear Co in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.02 per share, 37 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.39. Profits of $2.28 per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.17 to $2.38 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.28 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.17 billion, which is higher than the estimated $1.16 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the apparel & accessories peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.17 billion from $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68​ 1.80 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.11 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.86 1.03 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 1.79 2.39 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:45 p.m.
Suominen BOD Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.10 Per Share

* EXPECTS ITS COMPARABLE EBITDA IN 2023 WILL INCREASE FROM 2022. * IN 2022, SUOMINEN'S COMPARABLE EBITDA WAS EUR 15.3 MILLION. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE SHALL BE DISTRIBUTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Coloplast Still Sees FY Reported EBIT Margin Before Special Items At 28-30%

Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * SOLID START IN CHRONIC CARE, WITH STRONG MOMENTUM IN OSTOMY CARE ACROSS REGIONS, EX. CHINA. * IN CONTINENCE CARE, BACKORDERS IN COLLECTING DEVICES CONTINUED TO DETRACT FROM GROWTH, OFFSET BY STRONG GROWTH IN INTERMITTENT CATHETERS PORTFOLIO. * OUTLOOK FY:...
Online drug retailer Zur Rose shares soar as it sells Swiss business

Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. (adds share move, broker comment, background information) Feb 3 (Reuters) - Zur Rose unexpectedly agreed to sell its Swiss business to Migros subsidiary Medbase in order to focus on expanding in Germany, the Swiss online drug retailer said on Friday, sending its shares soaring on their best day ever.
Pro-Dex Inc <PDEX.O>: Profits of 24 cents announced for second quarter

2 February 2023 10:01 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Pro-Dex Inc in the second quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 24 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 25 cents. Profits of 29 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $11.28 million, which is higher than the estimated $10.4 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $11.28 million from $10.17 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.33​ 0.29 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.38 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.12 Missed​ Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:01 p.m.
Fujitsu Ltd - Bought Back 2,300,000 Own Shares Worth 41.8 Billion Yen In January

* FUJITSU LTD - BOUGHT BACK 2,300,000 OWN SHARES WORTH 41.8 BILLION YEN IN JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

