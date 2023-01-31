2 February 2023 02:32 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IRadimed Corp in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 32 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 33 cents. Profits of 30 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 29 cents to 31 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 30 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $14.86 million, which is lower than the estimated $14.87 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Strong Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $14.86 million from $11.87 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.25​ 0.29 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.26 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.21 0.22 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 0.21 0.33 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 02:32 p.m.

1 DAY AGO