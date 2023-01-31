Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golobos.com
Lobos Blitz NMSU in Singles for 6-1 Win
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — No doubles point? No problem. No problem at all. Whatever hope was budding in New Mexico State’s men’s tennis team after taking a surprising 1-0 lead after doubles was quickly vanquished by a stellar singles performance in which UNM took all 12 singles sets. That led to a quick finish as New Mexico stayed undefeated on the year, moving to 3-0 with a 6-1 victory over New Mexico State.
golobos.com
Sophomores Lead Lobos Past Aztecs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 15-0 run in the first quarter provided the separation the Lobos needed as New Mexico defeated San Diego State 83-78 on Saturday afternoon. Four Lobos finished in double figures with sophomores Aniyah Augmon and Paula Reus leading the way with 17 points apiece, with Reus also collecting a team-high seven rebounds and Augmon credited with two steals to tie for the team high. Fellow sophomore Viané Cumber went 4-6 from three-point range and 6-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points as the trio combined for 50 points on 18-24 shooting and combined for six three-pointers, shooting 6-9 from behind the arc. LaTora Duff nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a team-high eight assists.
golobos.com
Hepfer Qualifies For Both Finals at Diving Invitational
Flagstaff, Ariz. – The University of New Mexico’s divers, representing the rest of the Lobos’ swimming and diving program, wrapped up their appearance at the Northern Arizona Diving Invitational on Saturday in Flagstaff, Ariz.. Junior Kristen Hepfer was the only Lobo to qualify for – and participate in – the finals off both the 3-meter board and the 1-meter board.
golobos.com
White breaks long jump record, men’s 4x4 strikes again at NM Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – School records delivered by Elizabeth White and the New Mexico men’s 4×400-meter relay squad highlighted the New Mexico Collegiate Classic over the weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center. A running environment that turned heads across the track world featured the Lobos competing among some...
golobos.com
Women's Tennis Sweeps Colorado College 7-0
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNM made it a second straight 7-0 sweep, taking out Colorado College in another complete sweep in which it took all 15 sets, losing just 12 of the 102 games played. The Lobos made quick work of doubles, winning two of the three by love...
golobos.com
Lobos Win Opener in Shutout Fashion 6-0 over CSUP
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team took care of business in their season opener, winning 72 of 76 games as New Mexico won in a runaway 6-0 over the CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves. CSUP dropped to 0-4. The Lobos won both of the doubles matches that were played, as UNM sat their top doubles team of Maud Vandeputte and Hsuan Huang. Sarah O’Connor and Maria Sodre moved up to No. 1 doubles and won 6-0 over Sonrisa Bustamante and Alyssa Wells. Satoho Toriumi and Sofia Taborga moved up to No. 2 and won 6-1 over Avery Soto and Malaya Pendon.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KOAT 7
Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations
Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
Best soups crowned in New Mexico’s 2023 Souper Bowl
It was a successful event for a good cause.
Albuquerque shooting leads to one hospitalization
Authorities have provided a small amount of details
Man accused of leading attacks on New Mexico elected leaders pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Pena, the man accused of leading attacks on a number of elected officials’ homes pleaded not guilty in court Friday. Investigators say over the span of two months Pena hired men to shoot at the homes of two Bernalillo County Commissioners and two house lawmakers. Monday, Pena was indicted on 14 […]
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
If anyone has additional information they can give to the police, they are asked to email Detective Arion Hayes at ahayes@rrnm.gov .
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
National TV show to highlight appeal of living in Albuquerque
While there will be some real estate, the main part of the show will focus on the city as a whole, with all of the local businesses tucked inside.
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
KRQE News 13
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/electric-playhouse-looks-to-expand-out-of-state/. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/national-tv-show-to-highlight-appeal-of-living-in-albuquerque/. Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/inquiries-flood-in-about-st-pius-school-8th-grade-expansion/. Man charged after flight grounded...
Motorcyclist dies after Albuquerque crash, police say
APD's Motors Unit is taking over the investigation.
Albuquerque to introduce new limits on Airbnbs, bring more housing to area
According to the city, it would mitigate the over usage of short-term rentals and increase the number of affordable houses available for people to live in.
Mountainair High School teams investigated for ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations
Limited details are available at this time.
No license plate in Albuquerque? Prepare for a police crackdown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest police department says it’s ready to crack down on a longtime problem highlighted by many Albuquerque drivers: cars without license plates. Starting next week, Albuquerque Police says teams of officers will begin focusing on the widespread issue through citywide patrols. APD Chief Harold Medina highlighted the initiative in a […]
Comments / 0