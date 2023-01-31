ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Lobos Blitz NMSU in Singles for 6-1 Win

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — No doubles point? No problem. No problem at all. Whatever hope was budding in New Mexico State’s men’s tennis team after taking a surprising 1-0 lead after doubles was quickly vanquished by a stellar singles performance in which UNM took all 12 singles sets. That led to a quick finish as New Mexico stayed undefeated on the year, moving to 3-0 with a 6-1 victory over New Mexico State.
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Sophomores Lead Lobos Past Aztecs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 15-0 run in the first quarter provided the separation the Lobos needed as New Mexico defeated San Diego State 83-78 on Saturday afternoon. Four Lobos finished in double figures with sophomores Aniyah Augmon and Paula Reus leading the way with 17 points apiece, with Reus also collecting a team-high seven rebounds and Augmon credited with two steals to tie for the team high. Fellow sophomore Viané Cumber went 4-6 from three-point range and 6-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points as the trio combined for 50 points on 18-24 shooting and combined for six three-pointers, shooting 6-9 from behind the arc. LaTora Duff nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a team-high eight assists.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Hepfer Qualifies For Both Finals at Diving Invitational

Flagstaff, Ariz. – The University of New Mexico’s divers, representing the rest of the Lobos’ swimming and diving program, wrapped up their appearance at the Northern Arizona Diving Invitational on Saturday in Flagstaff, Ariz.. Junior Kristen Hepfer was the only Lobo to qualify for – and participate in – the finals off both the 3-meter board and the 1-meter board.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Women's Tennis Sweeps Colorado College 7-0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNM made it a second straight 7-0 sweep, taking out Colorado College in another complete sweep in which it took all 15 sets, losing just 12 of the 102 games played. The Lobos made quick work of doubles, winning two of the three by love...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
golobos.com

Lobos Win Opener in Shutout Fashion 6-0 over CSUP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team took care of business in their season opener, winning 72 of 76 games as New Mexico won in a runaway 6-0 over the CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves. CSUP dropped to 0-4. The Lobos won both of the doubles matches that were played, as UNM sat their top doubles team of Maud Vandeputte and Hsuan Huang. Sarah O’Connor and Maria Sodre moved up to No. 1 doubles and won 6-0 over Sonrisa Bustamante and Alyssa Wells. Satoho Toriumi and Sofia Taborga moved up to No. 2 and won 6-1 over Avery Soto and Malaya Pendon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Marijuana sales in New Mexico shattering expectations

Over $40 million were generated from all marijuana sales here in New Mexico in January. “You know I think just last January, including medical, there was $43 million in total sales,” said Scott Prisco, CEO of Priscotty, a marijuana delivery service. He believes it's been more than beneficial for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?

Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California

Https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/. Electric Playhouse looks to expand out-of-state. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/electric-playhouse-looks-to-expand-out-of-state/. National TV show to highlight appeal of living in …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/national-tv-show-to-highlight-appeal-of-living-in-albuquerque/. Inquiries flood in about St. Pius school 8th-grade …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/education/inquiries-flood-in-about-st-pius-school-8th-grade-expansion/. Man charged after flight grounded...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

No license plate in Albuquerque? Prepare for a police crackdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest police department says it’s ready to crack down on a longtime problem highlighted by many Albuquerque drivers: cars without license plates. Starting next week, Albuquerque Police says teams of officers will begin focusing on the widespread issue through citywide patrols. APD Chief Harold Medina highlighted the initiative in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy