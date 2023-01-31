Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
IA Regulators Require Release of MidAmerican Wind Energy Studies
(KMAland) -- Environmental groups are pleased with an Iowa Utilities Board ruling that requires MidAmerican Energy to make planning studies public for its Iowa Wind PRIME project. The massive green energy project is expected to add more than 2,000 megawatts of wind energy and 50 megawatts of solar energy to...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said she intends to lower the state’s income tax rate to 2% while “trying to get to 0%” in an interview with a conservative podcast published last Thursday. “The Republican Governors, that I’ve served with and work...
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies. In more than 1,500 pages, House Study Bill 126 outlines Reynolds’ plans to consolidate Iowa’s 37 cabinet agencies into 16, and save the state money by eliminating unfilled positions, combining offices […] The post Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
moderncampground.com
Iowa Implements kw/h Tax on Electric Vehicles, Braces for Revenue Impact
The state of Iowa is set to begin collecting taxes for charging electric vehicles starting this July, according to a report by Route Fifty. While the number of EVs on Iowa roads still constitutes a small portion of the 4 million registered vehicles in the state, it’s a growing trend.
kiwaradio.com
17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022
Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
Spring 2023 outlook has positive signs for Iowa farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After several years of derechos and a prolonged drought, Iowa farmers could use some relief. They just might get it this spring. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa, says there are strong signs of a cool spring, but also indications of wetter than normal conditions. That would follow the pattern […]
KCRG.com
Lawsuit challenging solar farm near Coggon dismissed
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
iowapublicradio.org
The viability of using the Mississippi to solve a water shortage in the West
Iowa lawmakers are following suit with other Republican-controlled states as bills targeting LGBTQ subject matter and students in public schools make their way through the Statehouse. In this episode of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin to discuss the debate...
stormlakeradio.com
Summit Carbon Solutions Provides Voluntary Easements Update for Proposed Pipeline
Summit Carbon Solutions today (Thur) announced that Iowa landowners have voluntarily signed easement agreements accounting for two-thirds of the company's proposed pipeline that will run through parts of state. According to a news release, a total of 1,050 landowners across 29 Iowa counties have signed 1,840 easement agreements with Summit...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
kscj.com
IOWA HOUSE EXPECTED TO SEND SCHOOL FUNDING BILL TO GOVERNOR NEXT WEEK
REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WILL SOON SEND THE GOVERNOR A BILL TO INCREASE GENERAL STATE SPENDING ON IOWA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS BY ABOUT 106 MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR. HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS THAT’S A SOLID NUMBER THAT SHOWS SUPPORT FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEMS AND HE...
Iowa Democrats officially stripped of First-in-the-Nation status
DES MOINES, IOWA –During the winter meeting for the Democratic National Committee, the party voted to strip Iowa of their First-in-the-Nation status. Leading up to the vote on Saturday, this move is a long time in the making, stemming from the failure of the 2020 caucus reporting app. The years of the Iowa caucuses and […]
Iowa’s Deer Harvest Tops 100,000 Once Again
(Area) Final numbers are in for Iowa’s Deer Harvest. In 2022 the Iowa Deer Harvest exceeded the goal of the DNR. “109,611 were the total harvest this year. It makes it another very successful deer season for Iowa.”. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
MidAmerican Energy Proposing Upfront Rebates For Furnaces, Air Conditioners
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans could save some time & money, under a new MidAmerican Energy proposal. Part of the utility’s five-year plan would change the air conditioner and furnace rebate system. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says they also want to set up an online marketplace, offering discounted energy-saving...
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
Comments / 0