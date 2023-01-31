Read full article on original website
Corn closes up 2¢ | Friday, February 3, 2023
Corn ended a choppy day of trade up 2¢. Soybeans closed down 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 4¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 3¢. Livestock had a better day. Live cattle closed up 35¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are up 5¢.
UPDATE 4-U.S. lifts import ban on Sime Darby Plantation products
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities on Friday lifted a two-year import ban on palm oil products made by Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation, after determining the goods were no longer produced with forced labour. Goods produced by Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest palm oil company by...
Argentina central bank to ease financing for drought-hit farm sector
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will adopt measures to ease financing for the country's key grains sector that has been badly hit by drought, the entity said on Thursday, which will include more flexible terms on non-payment and subsidized credit lines. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)
U.S. says Sime Darby Plantation products no longer produced with forced labour
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities have determined that palm oil products made by Malaysian firm Sime Darby Plantation were no longer produced with forced labour, according to a notice on the U.S. Federal Register on Thursday. The United States had banned imports from Sime Darby Plantation...
Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
Brazil's farmers grapple with higher cost as soy rust cases rise
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's rainy summer this year has increased cases of soy rust on soybean crops, requiring farmers to boost pesticide applications that raised their fungicide bills by almost 10%, industry insiders said. Through Thursday, around 160 cases of the disease had been reported during the...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease as U.S. jobs report sends dollar surging
(Updates with weaker trend after U.S. jobs data) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, giving up an earlier rise as much stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs figures triggered a jump in the dollar. Soybeans remained on course for a weekly gain, however, as participants assessed...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures hit contract highs on tightening cattle supplies
CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Thursday to life-of-contract highs, as traders continued to digest this week's semiannual cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that showed a 3% year-on-year drop in the size of the U.S. cattle herd. "The markets...
GRAINS-Soybeans edge up as investors eye U.S. jobs report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked up on Friday, staying on course for a weekly gain as participants assessed crop weather in drought-hit Argentina while awaiting U.S. jobs data for a latest gauge of the economic outlook. Wheat eased after a...
Argentina's agricultural exports rise 8.5% in 2022
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Agricultural exports from Argentina, one of the world's biggest food suppliers, increased 8.5% in 2022 from a year earlier to $49.58 billion, the South American nation said on Thursday. Soybean exports rose 2.5% to $22.28 billion, while corn exports climbed 2.7% to $9.54 billion,...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures climb as smaller U.S. herd attracts spec buyers
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures set life-of-contract highs on Friday as a government report this week showing reduced U.S. cattle supplies continued to inspire speculative buying, traders said. A seasonal slide in wholesale beef prices capped rallies. But traders remained fixated on longer-term supplies...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 8-14
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 8-14 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, soy down 4-5 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents a bushel. * Wheat easing as investors lock in...
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on Argentine drought concerns
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday, but were poised for weekly gains supported by uncertainty over supply from top producer Argentina amid dry weather conditions. Wheat and corn also fell, with corn extending losses to a second consecutive session. The most-active soybean contract on...
IKAR cuts Russia's 2023 wheat harvest forecast to 84 mln tonnes
MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Agriculture consultancy IKAR has cut its forecast for Russia's 2023 wheat harvest to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes previously, its head Dmitry Rylko told Reuters. He added that this was a preliminary forecast. Analysts started lowering their estimates for the 2023 crop this...
Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
UPDATE 1-World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index,...
Colombia clinches $70 mln development funds for clean power
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Colombia secured $70 million to prime its power grid for more renewable sources like wind and solar on Thursday, from a fund that aims to attract further cash for developing countries' bids to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The windfall is the latest from the...
Drought threatens U.S. wheat production despite acreage bump
CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers expanded plantings of winter wheat by 11% from a year ago to an eight-year peak, encouraged by high prices tied to concerns over food supplies following Russia's invasion of major wheat producer Ukraine, as well as relatively low input costs and expanded crop insurance programs.
Keep ‘foreign adversaries’ out of U.S. agriculture, say lawmakers
Bipartisan bills in the House and Senate, inspired by rising international tensions, would block China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying U.S. farmland or agricultural companies, said sponsors on Thursday. “Food security is national security, and I am proud to stand up against our foreign adversaries as they attempt to exploit any potential vulnerability and assert control over our agriculture industry,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Republican leadership.
