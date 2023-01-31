ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach Mayor Delivers Final "State of the City" Address

By Wendi Grossman
 5 days ago

Miami Beach's Mayor delivers his final "State of the City" address. Dan Gelber, who was first elected in 2017, and is termed out, says the state of the city is very strong. He says the bond rating is a double-a plus, the crime rate is declining, and the city is proactively fighting climate change and sea level rise. Gelber says the city is undergoing a true renaissance, thanks to the 159-million-dollar arts and cultural bond transforming the South Beach party district into an Art Deco hub.

