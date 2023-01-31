Read full article on original website
A new program in Iowa would enlist government aid to pay for private schools
Iowa is moving to create a new, statewide school voucher program as other jurisdictions around the country look into allowing the use of public funds for students to attend private schools. Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting...
SC Lede: Nikki Haley? Oh, She's Runnin'
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for February 4, 2023: a look at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's planned presidential bid; a recap of the this week's state legislative action; comments from Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, on police reform in light of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis; and more.
