Read full article on original website
Related
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Stimulus checks in early 2023
As we know 2022 was the first post-pandemic year without a federal stimulus check, but states across the country took initiatives to distribute payments to their residents through various alternatives.
nddist.com
Fastener E-Commerce: Putting the Best Price Forward
Even though fasteners are critical to the quality and reliability of manufacturers’ assembled products, the process of ordering online has been anything but easy. Many fastener suppliers still do not have true e-commerce websites and many list items without a price. Even when pricing is available, items are often marked up in anticipation of follow-up emails and the negotiation of further discounts.
nddist.com
Nidec Acquires Italian Machine Tool Manufacturer
Nidec Corporation announced Wednesday that, in accordance with its Nov. 30 press release, it has completed the acquisition of all the shares of PAMA S.p.A on Feb. 1. Accordingly, PAMA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as outlined below, together with Nidec’s business strategy going forward.
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
nddist.com
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Precision Pump & Valve
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired Precision Pump & Valve. PPV, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was founded in 1985 and is a distributor of safety relief and control valves, pumps and related process equipment. PPV also is a large provider of safety relief and control valve repair and remanufacturing services. The company serves the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical processing markets.
nddist.com
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
CHICAGO — Grainger, the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, announced Friday that it ranked no. 1 among diversified wholesalers on Fortune magazine's 2023 list of the World's Most Admired Companies for the 10th consecutive year. "Each day, Grainger's 26,000 team...
Comments / 0