The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that it won't take any action to revoke Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination for To Leslie. "The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded," AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement (read it below). The Academy had been conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year's Oscar nominees — a reaction to Riseborough's left-field, grassroots nomination for her little-seen film. She received a groundswell of support from fellow actors in the weeks leading up to January 24 nominations.

2 DAYS AGO