Marc Maron defends Andrea Riseborough Oscar nomination, smacks Film Academy over inquiry into grassroots campaign
Comedian Marc Maron, host of the wildly popular podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” and who had a substantial supporting role opposite Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough in the microbudget feature “To Leslie,” took to his podcast on Monday to smack down the film academy over its announcement last Friday that it’s “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” following Riseborough’s surprise Best Actress nomination for the film. “Apparently, the Academy of Motion Picture Sciences or whatever the fuck it is has decided to investigate Andrea Riseborough’s grassroots campaign to get her the Oscar nomination,” said Maron, “because I...
‘Community’ Stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi ‘Cleared Their Schedules’ to Shoot Reunion Film This Year
“Community” stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi, who recently reunited for rom-com “Somebody I Used to Know,” are ready to get started on the sitcom’s much-anticipated film extension. At the “Somebody I Used to Know” premiere on Wednesday, Brie told Variety she hopes the film shoots this year. “I’m clearing that schedule,” Brie said. Pudi agreed, saying “it looks likely this year. Right now, it’s just the timing.” Brie and her husband, Dave Franco, co-wrote “Somebody I Used to Know” over the COVID lockdown. Following Franco’s directorial debut in 2020 with “The Rental,” he directed the new film, in which Brie...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator/Star Quinta Brunson to Be Honored By the Annual ICG Publicists Awards
“Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson will be honored by the 60th International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards with the 2023 Showperson Award at The Beverly Hilton on March 10. As showrunner, creator, headwriter, executive producer and star, Bronson has received a series of accolades for her mockumentary series, “Abbott Elementary,” including one of Time Magazine’s “Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2022” honorees. As the sophomore season continues to air, Brunson’s groundbreaking series has been regarded and rewarded as one of the best comedy series, receiving three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Award for “Best Comedy Series,” as well...
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
Christina Ricci Takes Brutally Honest Shot At The Academy For Its Decision To Review Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Campaign
The Addams Family star shares her brutally honest opinion about the Academy’s decision to open an investigation over Andrea Riseborough’s ‘surprise’ nomination.
Breakout Director D. Smith, Who ‘Lost Everything’ When She Transitioned, Just Conquered Sundance
At its best, Sundance is really about Cinderella stories — the starving artists who come to Utah hoping to captivate audiences comprised of the industry and the public, effectively crashing the gates of Hollywood. The most compelling pair of glass slippers at the festival this year belonged to D. Smith, whose directorial debut “Kokomo City” claimed two big awards in the Next section: the coveted audience award and Adobe’s Innovator prize. The film follows four Black trans sex workers in America and is unflinching in its depiction oft sex, identity politics and (gasp) levity. “Kokomo City” is a rare entry in the...
Christina Ricci blasts ‘elitist’ Oscars probe into Andrea Riseborough’s shock nod
Christina Ricci is furious with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 42-year-old actress slammed the organization behind the Oscars in a seething Instagram post after the organization announced an investigation into campaign procedures following the shock nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category. Riseborough scored a nod for her role as a single mom in the low-budget drama “To Leslie,” putting her in a competitive field alongside A-listers Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Ana De Armas and Michelle Yeoh. The creative team behind “To Leslie” allegedly lobbied the Academy to include the flick on the ballot...
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Meet The Funny Women Up for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series’
Some of the nominees for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series” have been leaving fans in stitches dating back to the late 70s, and ahead of the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony, we’re highlighting some of their best work and why they rightfully earned their honors. So ahead of this year’s show, check out the downright funny women up for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.”
Popculture
Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards
The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, featuring a diverse group of 10 movies up for Best Picture. Their subjects range from pilots saving the day to a musician's downfall from grace. One film parodies the excess of the rich, while another takes audiences through a dizzying multiverse as it explores a mother-daughter relationship. It is one wild group of movies.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Collider
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
startattle.com
Your Place or Mine (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher
Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. Startattle.com – Your Place or Mine 2023. Starring : Reese Witherspoon / Ashton Kutcher. Genre : Comedy / Romance. Country :...
In Style
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Mammoth Film Festival to Return With Movies Starring Luke Hemsworth, Quentin Tarantino and More Stars
Movies and mountains! Mammoth Film Festival returns to California this year and will feature several indie flicks with star-studded casts. The five-day festival will feature over 80 films across five different categories – Featured Documentary, Short, Music Video, Episodic and a highlighted Action Sports category. The judges panel this year includes Rob Weiss, Ashley Benson, […]
Academy Won’t Revoke Andrea Riseborough’s ‘To Leslie’ Oscar Nom Despite Backlash, But “Tactics Are Being Addressed”
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that it won’t take any action to revoke Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination for To Leslie. “The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded,” AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement (read it below). The Academy had been conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s Oscar nominees — a reaction to Riseborough’s left-field, grassroots nomination for her little-seen film. She received a groundswell of support from fellow actors in the weeks leading up to January 24 nominations. Related Story Oscars: Controversy...
Seth Rogen Says ‘No One’s Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’
Seth Rogen thinks “Superbad” still reigns as the best high school movie ever made. In an interview with People, the actor and comedian addressed the resurgence in popularity for the 2007 teen comedy, which he co-wrote with Evan Goldberg. The movie stars Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader and Emma Stone alongside Rogen.
NME
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
Andrea Riseborough’s Oscars Controversy Explained—She’ll Keep Her Nomination But Campaign Tactics ‘Caused Concern’
Andrea Riseborough surprised everyone when she received a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards for Best Actress in the film To Leslie, a movie so indie that no one had heard of it. Surprise nominations aren’t unusual, but the British actor’s nod came so far out of left field that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is conducting a review to investigate whether a “grassroots” campaign actually broke the Academy’s rules. This is Andrea Riseborough’s Oscars controversy explained and why she might get disqualified from the Best Actress category. To Leslie, directed by Michael Morris, is a drama about...
ComicBook
Danny Trejo, Joel McHale Team Up for New Sci-Fi Movie
Tim Travers & The Time Traveler's Paradox is a new sci-fi comedy from Stimson Snead that wrapped production this month. The film is based on Snead's award-winning short of the same name, and Deadline has just revealed that Danny Trejo and Joel McHale are key supporting members of the cast.
