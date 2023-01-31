ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agency, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Dorothy E. Bromley

Funeral Services for 93 year old Cameron and former Weatherby resident Dorothy E. Bromley will be held at 2pm Tuesday at the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Burial will follow at the Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery of Weatherby. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8pm Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered through the Turner Family Funeral Home.
WEATHERBY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Saturday Scoreboard

2nd Place – AJ Polansky of Belleville-Republic County. Hunter Gilreath (Maysville) 9-3, Sr. over Graham Jensen (Belleville-Republic County) 13-7, So. (Fall 4:43) 1st Place – Owen Weatherhead of Belleville-Republic County. 2nd Place – Tristan Flynn of Lafayette (St. Joseph) 3rd Place – Bryson Jestes of Maysville.
ALBANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified

The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Arrested on P&P Warrant

A St. Joseph man was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant Thursday in Andrew County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 40-year-old St. Joseph resident Brian K. Frazier at 8 P.M. Thursday on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Frazier...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Child Suffers Minor Injuries In Two Car Crash Thursday

A two-year-old Cameron child was left with minor injuries Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash on I-35 near Liberty. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 4:55 P.M. a 2012 Chevy Malibu being driven by 45-year-old Lathrop resident Casey J. McKinley had begun to slow for congested traffic north of Highway 152 in Liberty. His vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion being driven by 22-year-old Cameron resident Mackenzie M. Wyatt.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bearcat Men Avenge Loss to Emporia; But Women Fall

The Northwest Missouri State men avenged one of their two losses on the year Thursday night by knocking off Emporia State. The women’s team however, came up short in their effort against the Hornets. With more on the action from Bearcat Arena Thursday, here’s the voice of the Bearcats...
MARYVILLE, MO

