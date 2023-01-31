An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO