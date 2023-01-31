ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nidec Acquires Italian Machine Tool Manufacturer

Nidec Corporation announced Wednesday that, in accordance with its Nov. 30 press release, it has completed the acquisition of all the shares of PAMA S.p.A on Feb. 1. Accordingly, PAMA will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as outlined below, together with Nidec’s business strategy going forward.
Dynabrade Acquires Global Abrasive Products

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Dynabrade Inc. recently completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, New York, and Alpharetta, Georgia. “For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative to expand the scope of our...
LOCKPORT, NY
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Precision Pump & Valve

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Wednesday that it has acquired Precision Pump & Valve. PPV, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was founded in 1985 and is a distributor of safety relief and control valves, pumps and related process equipment. PPV also is a large provider of safety relief and control valve repair and remanufacturing services. The company serves the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical processing markets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Rockwell Automation Names Supply Chain Chief

MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. announced that Robert Buttermore will be named senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective Feb. 13. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret. In this role, Buttermore heads the Integrated Supply Chain organization and is responsible for leading global...
Fastener E-Commerce: Putting the Best Price Forward

Even though fasteners are critical to the quality and reliability of manufacturers’ assembled products, the process of ordering online has been anything but easy. Many fastener suppliers still do not have true e-commerce websites and many list items without a price. Even when pricing is available, items are often marked up in anticipation of follow-up emails and the negotiation of further discounts.
TEXAS STATE
Border States Announces CEO Transition

FARGO, N.D. — Border States has announced two important changes to the company’s leadership. Jason Seger, president, will become president and CEO on April 1, 2024. As planned, David White, CEO of Border States, will retire on March 31, 2024. “While there is much to accomplish before I...
FARGO, ND

