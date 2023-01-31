Read full article on original website
Black entrepreneurship booms
In 2020, Black-owned small businesses were closing twice as fast as other businesses. But now they've bounced back harder. The big picture: The last couple of years have ushered in a Black entrepreneurship boom. In 2021, Black-owned businesses were started at the fastest clip in 26 years, The Washington Post...
Tech earnings reveal a powerful industry taking some licks
This week's earnings reports confirmed that Big Tech companies are taking a hit from a slowing economy — but also that they're still raking in tons of money. The big picture: Tech companies have been on a decade-long growth jag, creating a generation of investors and workers who are now experiencing their first significant experience of a downturn, layoffs and retrenchment.
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality
The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
Charted: Hardest hit in tech layoffs
More than 500 tech companies have announced layoffs since July 2022. Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft will each cut more than 10,000 jobs, representing between 5 and 13% of their workforce, per tracking site Layoffs.fyi. Details: Twitter has cut at least 50% of its workforce since Elon Musk bought the...
