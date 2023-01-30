Zoosiana staff hoping for safe return of 12 stolen squirrel monkeys: ‘They’re a part of our family’

Read full article on original website
Twelve monkeys missing from Louisiana zoo as search for thief continues
(NEW YORK) -- Twelve squirrel monkeys that were stolen from Zoosiana, a Louisiana zoo, shortly before midnight Saturday remain missing five days later. The thief targeted facilities of smaller primates and "compromised" the squirrel monkey exhibit, successfully stealing 12 from the enclosure, according to zoo officials. The person who broke into the zoo first tried to gain access into the marmoset habitat, another small monkey, but was unsuccessful. The marmoset escaped its enclosure and was later caught by the zoo, George Matthew Oldenburg, the owner of Zoosiana, which is located in Broussard, told ABC News in an interview. The person then headed for the squirrel monkey exhibit and broke into the main house where monkeys sleep. There were 38 monkeys in that habitat, 12 of which were stolen, Oldenburg said.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was caught after he asked staff at a nearby aquarium about their animals
The monkeys went missing from the zoo on January 30 and were found in an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, the next day, authorities said.
KTVZ
Suspect in missing Dallas Zoo tamarin monkeys case tampered with leopard, langur monkeys enclosures, police say
Authorities allege the man arrested in the suspected theft of a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week was also allegedly involved in tampering with other habitats at the zoo. Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested Thursday on six counts of non-livestock animal cruelty in connection...
Houston Chronicle
Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch
Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Mountain Lions Go on Pet-Killing Spree: 'I Watched It Eat One of My Cats'
"All I've been finding is bits and pieces of cats. It came in broad daylight, and it was not afraid of me at all," one local resident.
msn.com
Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs
As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
One Green Planet
Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation
A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
Tiger euthanized after escaping farm, attacking local man and animals
Johannesburg — Sheba, an 8-year-old tiger that escaped from a small enclosure at a farm south of Johannesburg over the weekend, was euthanized Monday after officials decided trying to recapture the animal was too risky. South African police in helicopters and rescue teams on foot spent five days following...
Back at Dallas Zoo, found monkeys get fed, snuggle up
The two small monkeys who were found in a vacant house a day after being taken from the Dallas Zoo lost a bit of weight during their ordeal but show no signs of injury, the zoo said Wednesday.The disappearance Monday of the two emperor tamarin monkeys — named Bella and Finn — and the discovery that their enclosure had been cut were the latest in a string of unusual events at the zoo over the last few weeks, which has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.Dallas police...
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’
What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
Zoo animals sometimes find ways to escape, or get human help, but they can present danger
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Animals escaping their enclosures at zoos is a relatively rare event, but it does happen. Several incidents have been in the news in recent weeks. Zoos across the country strive to keep the animals separated from their human visitors, but animals will sometimes find ways to breach their enclosures, as happened last fall in Cleveland when a Mexican gray wolf got loose.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Heroic Tiger Swoop In and Save His Zookeeper From an Attacking Leopard
Watch a Heroic Tiger Swoop In and Save His Zookeeper From an Attacking Leopard. Being a zookeeper or an animal specialist is a rewarding job. You get to spend time with wild animals that many people only get to see from a distance. One man who works with large cats knows just how special his work is to him.
Wildlife Officials Remove Injured Coyote From Its Hiding Place Outside Local Store
An injured coyote found its way to a building supplies store, where it collapsed to rest before being removed from the premises by wildlife officials. Stumbling upon the coyote early one morning, shop workers determined right away that it didn’t look healthy. It didn’t attempt to fight or even growl at anyone. In fact, the injured canine hardly looked up at them at all, unmoving from its hiding place between the trash and debris outside of the shop.
The Dallas Zoo's missing monkeys were found inside a closet in an abandoned house, police say
The stolen monkeys, which were discovered missing on Monday, were just the latest in a string of unusual incidents at the Dallas Zoo this month.
