UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head coach Timmy Chang added four more members to the Braddahhood to close out his second official recruiting class as the head man of the University of Hawaii football team with a total of 29 signees. A good mix of pieces that can have a long term...
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home

A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
BB.Q Chicken in Aiea

We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana

Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice opens its first location on Oahu!

Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice, which is mostly known for being one of must-stops on Maui for their ultra fine, homemade syrups, has finally hit Oahu's shores. They recently celebrated the grand opening of their first location on Oahu, and I visited them that weekend to see why so many people recommend Ululani's when visiting Maui.

