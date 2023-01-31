Read full article on original website
With long-term goals in mind, Punahou standout linebacker GianCarlo Rufo signs with Georgetown
Punahou senior GianCarlo Rufo signed with Georgetown on Wednesday.
Koloa Rum to commemorate UH men’s volleyball team
Koloa Rum is commemorating the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team's consecutive national title.
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness
Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport. "I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to...
UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head coach Timmy Chang added four more members to the Braddahhood to close out his second official recruiting class as the head man of the University of Hawaii football team with a total of 29 signees. A good mix of pieces that can have a long term...
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
Albert Ian Schweitzer, Amanda Knox share experience with UH law students
Albert "Ian" Schweitzer is still adjusting to life on the outside after spending decades behind bars for a crime he did not commit. On Jan. 24, 2023, Judge Peter Kubota vacated Schweitzer's conviction for the 1991 murder and sexual assault of Dana Ireland.
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
Benefit dinner concert being held to raise money for UH volleyball aunty
WAHIAWA (KITV4) -- Friends of one of the University of Hawaii volleyball aunties are putting together a benefit concert to raise money to help Lauretta Sewake and her family rebuild their home. Sewake's house on Lauone Loop in Wahiawa caught fire last month, causing major damage.
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
Kahala Mall | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
Kahala Mall is an indoor shopping mall in the Kāhala neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii on the East Side of the island of Oahu. In addition to its service as a major shopping center, Kahala Mall also serves as a key stop on a number of TheBus routes. It is...
LIST: Most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most romantic restaurants on Oahu.
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
BB.Q Chicken in Aiea
We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out a new chicken eatery in Aiea. BB.Q Chicken has two locations on Oahu, in Kahala and in Aiea. Both locations have only been open for less than two years. To learn more about the nearest location and how to order, click here. What makes BB.Q Chicken unique, is […]
Rick’s Jerk Now Open at Ala Moana
Rick’s Jerk has officially opened in Ala Moana. The beloved food truck that’s been serving up Jamaican food for years, is now in its first brick and mortar. Mikey went to the new restaurant to learn all of the details. Website: www.ricksjerkfood.com. Instagram: @ricksjerk.
HFD initiate defensive fire attack to Waipahu structure
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice opens its first location on Oahu!
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice, which is mostly known for being one of must-stops on Maui for their ultra fine, homemade syrups, has finally hit Oahu's shores. They recently celebrated the grand opening of their first location on Oahu, and I visited them that weekend to see why so many people recommend Ululani's when visiting Maui.
