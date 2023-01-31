Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for cocaine, marijuana
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was arrested near Stanton after cocaine was reportedly found in his vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding and defective on Highway 275, north of Stanton, on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
thebestmix1055.com
Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-car accident slows down noon traffic in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A two-car accident slowed down noon traffic in Norfolk on Wednesday. Authorities were called to 100 Park Avenue at 11:41 a.m. on the report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, two cars could be seen with significant damage to their fronts. There's no word yet on how...
siouxlandnews.com
Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk releases findings of its downtown survey
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk has published its findings of the downtown management plan online survey. The volunteer survey was open to the public from October 3 to November 17, of last year; with the goal to gather information on what residents wanted to see in the future. The survey collected 714 responses, with a majority of the respondents being 25-49 years old.
Pedestrian hit by car while crossing the street, Sioux City police say
While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
News Channel Nebraska
Celebration held in Hoskins, 200 people in attendance
HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community held a celebration on Saturday, with an eye on an even bigger one. Hoskins held a fundraiser for its upcoming Q-125 celebration. The Wayne County Community held a banquet, which included local catering, live music and comedians. Approximately 200 people attended the event...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigating car vs. pedestrian hit and run
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City PD is investigating a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run accident from Tuesday afternoon. Police say that around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking southbound on Whitehouse Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Williams St. The car fled after...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
neviewpoint.com
Mobility team continues to help get buses going again.
MADISON — Long before the alleged embezzlement came to light in December at North Fork Area Transit, the Nebraska Department of Transportation had been assisting the community to try to improve transit services. That was among the points made Tuesday as Corinne Donahue provided the Madison County Board of...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen appoints former Norfolk mayor Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced he is appointing Jim Scheer to serve as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
News Channel Nebraska
North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title
FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
