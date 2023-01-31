Read full article on original website
Chicago Restaurant Week: Daisies
Daisies is a Midwest Italian restaurant with a focus on house-made pastas using fresh vegetables. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at the restaurant week menu is Chef de Cuisine Thomas Leonard. 2523 N. Milwaukee Avenue. Facebook @DaisiesChicago. Instagram @DaisiesChicago. Twitter @DaisiesChicago.
Tempesta Market: Full Service Deli & In-House Charcuterie
Tempesta Market is a multi-concept eatery featuring a full-service deli, charcuterie, craft sandwiches and more. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a taste of the menu is Antonio Fiasche. 1372 W. Grand Avenue. Facebook @tempestamarket. Instagram @tempestamarket.
PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas
Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
Film, Food, and Drink in One Place
Alamo Drafthouse just opened its first theater in Chicago in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. Joining us now to break down a few cocktails from its Video Vortex Cocktail Bar is General Manager Chris Piro. 3519 N Clark St. Suite C301. Instagram @alamochicago.
South Side grocery store owner supplying community with food and support
CHICAGO — For years major retailers and big box stores have struggled to maintain a presence on the city’s South Side. But one minority business owner is hoping this is just the beginning for his grocery store. A few months ago business owner Felix Leshey opened up Bamenda...
Adopt-A-Pet: The Anti-Cruelty Society
Dr. Mark Primiano, DVM – The Anti-Cruelty Society. Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. Meet Your Match, $14 adoptions for all animals on Valentine’s Day!
Arctic air to blast Chicago; Wind chill advisory issued
Enjoy the low and mid 30s high temps Thursday because they’re not long for Chicago. Already northwest winds are howling to our west and sweeping arctic air and single digits temps into Iowa northwest, Minnesota and the Dakotas–and they’re headed toward Chicago. First the depths of the...
North Austin Center opens to promote education, sports, wellness — home to Jason Heyward Baseball Academy
CHICAGO — The city’s West Side has a new community space with more than 100 hours of activities set to be offered every week. The North Austin Center spans a ten-acre campus and will serve 25,000 people annually, according to a press release. It will be operated as a nonprofit with all program fees going to support the center’s operations and charitable activities.
‘So beautiful’: Century-old images shows glimpse into Chicago’s ‘Great Migration’ role
CHICAGO — A newly-acquired collection at the Newberry Library gives a glimpse into Chicago’s role during The Great Migration of African Americans. The images, which are believed to have been produced by the Methodist Episcopal Church between 1922-1923 on the Near North Side, offers a tremendous and clear look at how life was for those trying getting used to new life in The North. The photographs are thought to be mostly from the late 1910s and early 1920s.
Sunny Sunday in Chicago with gusts of winds, low 40s
CHICAGO — It’s a sunny Sunday in Chicago with our second day of sunshine in a row. We’ll experience some gusty winds of NW 15-25 mph. High: Near 40. Clouds will decrease going into nighttime, it will get chillier. Winds will go down with NW 5-10 mph. Low: 27.
Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side
CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
Lunchbreak: Passionfruit Breakfast Hand Pies
Valentine’s Gifts and treats are in store and online now – Pastry Box preorder is February 1–8 for pickup Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th. Pastry and baked good specials also in store leading up to and on the holiday. Recipe:. BREAKFAST HAND PIES. Pie Dough.
Chicago, Cook County remain at Low COVID-19 community level
CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level, according to the latest data from the CDC. In all, 97 of Illinois’ 102 counties (95%) are at the Low Level this week, up from 74 counties registered last week. Five counties are considered Medium level,...
Bottled water giveaway for Dixmoor residents Friday
DIXMOOR, Ill. — Dixmoor residents who have had to deal with water service issues are receiving free bottles of water Friday. Officials said things have gotten better and currently the water is flowing properly, but still major infrastructure work is needed. Commissioners and employees with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District raised more than $2,000 last […]
SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer
CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
Chicago police hold catalytic converter theft prevention event
CHICAGO — Members of City Council and the Chicago Police Department are working together to deter catalytic converter thefts in the city. This month, they are co-hosting catalytic converter stickering events at neighborhood auto shops On Saturday, drivers started lining up for an event hosted by the 12th police district and 25th Ward Ald. Byron […]
Chicago mayoral candidates meet for second forum of the week
CHICAGO — With Election Day just weeks away, Chicago’s mayoral candidates are looking to lock in their place as a top contender in the nine-person field. This is the second one this week after a heated forum moderated by WGN on Tuesday. Eight of the nine candidates, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, will take the stage […]
Dean’s Home Video: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
CHICAGO – After a strong run in theatres late in 2022 and into 2023, the latest film in the “Black Panther” series is now available at home. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is available to stream now on Disney+ and is one of the programs featured in this edition of “Dean’s Home Movies” on WGN Morning News.
A Look Back at the Historic ‘Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana were walloped by one of the most powerful winter storms in history between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2011. An initial period of light accumulating snow occurred from the evening of Jan. 31 into the morning of Feb. 1, including lake effect snowfall over northeastern Illinois. The most memorable period […]
North Pole or South Pole: Which One is Colder?
I realize that both the North Pole and South Pole are very cold places, but which place is colder?. The climates of both the Earth’s poles are brutally cold, but the South Pole is by far the coldest. Chicago winters by comparison, are practically a tropical paradise. Average annual...
