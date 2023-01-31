Read full article on original website
Arrest made in attempted kidnapping
VICTORIA, Texas - An arrest has been made in an attempted kidnapping. The vehicle has been located and identified. This was possible through a crime stoppers tip that was received on the evening of Feb. 4th, shortly after VPD asked the community for assistance. Officers and detectives, with assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, have since made an arrest in connection to this attempted kidnapping.
58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping
VICTORIA, Texas - The suspect's mugshot in an attempted kidnapping has been released. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:55 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz for the charge of Attempted Kidnapping.
16-year-old girl says man tried to lure her into his SUV
VICTORIA, Texas - On Friday, February 3, Victoria Police were in the 3400 block of East Rio Grande investigating reports by a 16-year-old girl who said a man tried to lure her into his SUV. Police said the teen was walking in the 3400 block of Rio Grande when an unknown man driving a Blue Ford Explorer attempted to lure her into his vehicle.
Update: Victoria police provide updated pictures of robbery suspect
Update: The Victoria Police Department provided updated images of the suspect involved in a robbery that took place at Prosperity Bank, 7001 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Thursday afternoon. The suspect is not holding a weapon in the photos below. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact...
Car crashes into several mobile homes
VICTORIA, Texas - A car crashed into several unoccupied mobile homes around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1700 block of East Houston Highway at Palm Harbor Homes. A total of three mobile homes were damaged by the crash. Victoria police say the driver of a white Camaro was going...
Hallettsville police recover stolen vehicle
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - At approximately 2:49 p.m., the Hallettsville Police Department received a report that a stolen vehicle was being tracked and entering the city limits of Hallettsville. Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle traveling southbound in approximately the 100 block of US Highway 77 South.
Part of Nursery Drive to close for about two months
VICTORIA, Texas - Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, Nursery Drive between Lake Forest Drive and the city limit will close to through traffic for paving operations. The closure will take place for approximately two months, weather permitting. All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Drivers can avoid...
Four arrested on drug charges
VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
One person dead after Main Street fire in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas - One person is confirmed dead after a fire on Main Street in Port Lavaca. The fire started Thursday evening at 123 E. Main Street. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Five people displaced following fire in Bloomington
