Girl Groups SWV and Xscape Bump Heads in Dramatic Show Trailer: ‘Where Are We as Sisters?’

By Tomás Mier
 4 days ago
The Nineties nostalgia is in full swing! On Tuesday, Bravo announced that it will be airing SWV & Xscape : Queens of R&B , a limited reality series that brings together the original members of R&B girl group royalty Xscape and SWV — and the drama truly gets intense.

The show is set to capture the lengthy (and dramatic) process of bringing together SWV, comprising Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons; and Xscape, made up of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott, for a one-night concert event.

Backed by a dramatic violin backdrop both groups reflect on their success in the Nineties as they duke it out for who should be the headliner of the show. “Two iconic groups coming together?” says Scott. “Oh my goodness.”

The video sees the groups coming together for conversations on how to prepare for the massive night, and also sees each individual member handle issues with their families. One scene sees SWV’s Coko sitting down with her son Jaylon as he cries and tells her, “My mental health wasn’t the best while I was in school. I can’t do it anymore.”

One scene captures three of the women yelling as one says, “You know they stole my money! You know they did.” Another sees Burruss say: “She’s definitely treating us like she’s Gladys Knight and we’re the Pips.” The trailer ends with them asking, “Where are we as sisters?” before Coko adds, “If we can’t agree on this, there won’t be no SWV-Xscape show.”

The new show will also give an inside look at Scott-Bivens’ solo record deal with Motown Gospel as they dive into what separated them.

SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B premieres on March 5, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Bravo.

